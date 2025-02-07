Kuromi got Razer's best collaboration yet, but these aren't the PC gaming accessories I'd use

If you know me, you know that black and purple are my dream color combo.

Razer is one of the most popular solutions to all your PC and console gaming needs, with accessories, peripherals, and devices in almost every category you can imagine. That alone has sold millions, but Razer also regularly does collaborations with other companies and brands to appeal to the mega-fans that want something a little more unique.

I recently went hands-on with a new exclusive "Hello Kitty Edition" of one of Razer's best-selling gaming headsets, but that collaboration didn't personally speak to me. Now, Razer has dropped a new collection centered around the greatest character from the Hello Kitty universe. The arrival of everyone's favorite gothic rabbit girl, Kuromi, has led to some of the best-designed special edition products I've ever seen from Razer.

There's some really cool stuff here for fans and collectors... But none of this gear is anything I actually want to add to my setup. I'm reminded yet again that Razer's best rarely receives the special edition treatment.

Breaking down the entire Razer Kuromi collection

Razer didn't phone it in with this collaboration — every product feels distinct, with a unique design that's far more than just a reskin. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Kuromi collection comprises six products, of which two are part of one bundle (so five things you can purchase). Each product boasts a unique black-and-purple design, complete with Kuromi herself and a healthy amount of Kuromi-related iconography (such as her iconic skull). Unfortunately, each Kuromi Edition does come with a premium up charge compared to the standard variants.

Here's everything in the Razer Kuromi collection:

All in all, you'd be paying an additional $300 for the complete bundle compared to what you'd pay if you bought this exact setup but without the Kuromi additions. That's a pretty steep increase, especially considering all of these products firmly belong in the "budget" category of Razer's catalog. There's no way to buy everything as a set, but you can learn more about the Razer Kuromi collection at Razer.com.

Everything but the gaming chair is also available to purchase from Target. You can find those links below (and the links for the Nintendo Switch skins above).

A brief hands-on with each Razer Kuromi accessory

Razer was kind enough to send me the entire Kuromi collection, so I was able to go hands-on with it all. Enjoy some pictures and my quick impressions on each product, followed by my conclusion detailing exactly who should buy these special editions... and who should not.

Razer Enki X Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 2 This chair feels right at home with my setup, which already heavily features purple and black. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) I love the attention to detail, and this chair feels like it'll last for years. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

First off, we have what I think is the best-looking product in the entire Razer Kuromi collection. This is a Razer Enki X gaming chair (which we reviewed), one of Razer's most affordable chairs in its growing lineup. Of course, this Enki X boasts a special livery, and it's actually pretty thorough. The predominantly black design has been replaced by broad swathes of cross-hatched purple fabric, purple stitching, and a ton of cool details.

You have the Razer logo emblazoned in matching purple, Kuromi's iconic skulls below the headrest, and Kuromi herself striking a pose on the back of the chair. This isn't a cheap reskin, nor did Razer haphazardly slap a million tiny Kuromi's onto the existing Enki X and call it a day. I really like how this chair looks, and it is a decent gaming chair beyond the epic aesthetics. Well, the Razer Enki X is, at its normal pricing, but the Kuromi Edition is a lot more expensive, and you're still confined to static lumbar support and relatively limited adjustability.

Usually retailing for $400, the Razer Enki X Kuromi Edition is $549.99 at Razer. Yeah, that's a $150 up charge for nothing more than an alternative design. That design may be awesome and the quality may be there, but you're entering Secretlab territory with that pricing... and the Razer Enki X just isn't as nice as the Secretlab TITAN Evo.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 2 This isn't the first time Razer has done a special edition for this headset, but this is the best one. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Kuromi may feature prominently, but I just love the purple cushions, matching lighting, and distinct ears. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

If you already owned the white-and-pink Hello Kitty variant of this headset, now you can add its black-and-purple counterpart to your collection. When I first saw the former, I thought that Razer probably could've done better — and I was right! This headset looks great, and it's also easier to recommend than the Enki X chair... As long as you're looking for a budget wireless headset to fulfil your needs.

The matte black plastic and purple cushions are obvious, but Razer also attuned the built-in Chroma lighting to Kuromi's iconic color scheme and added some other details. The Kraken Kitty V2's cat ears have also been replaced with... Well, they're not ears. I guess the points on Kuromi's hat thing? Whatever you call it, it certainly gives this headset a unique profile. On the inside, it's the same Kraken Kitty V2 with Razer's familiar sound tuning, 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for PC gaming, and Bluetooth connectivity for everything else.

Build quality isn't exceptional, but that's a characteristic of the headset. The Kuromi Edition alterations are not casual, and there's no danger of your special edition become less "special" over time. If you're interested, you can get the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition for $129.99 at Razer, which is $30 more than the standard version (that's a fair — if still unwelcome — premium, in my opinion).

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 2 A low-profile keyboard with high style. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The wrist rest is a nice addition, but it's not padded. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Next, we have the Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless, Razer's cost-effective low-profile wired gaming keyboard. This is a solid keyboard for those who don't need anything fancy, as you're getting solid key action, good software support, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting for some added customization. Of course, this version defaults to Kuromi's purple, because it wouldn't make sense otherwise.

As far as special editions are concerned, this one may be the most modest (if only because there's so much Razer could've done). Yes, all the keycaps are purple, and you get some cute Kuromis and other icons scattered around the keyboard, but most of the cool factor comes from the magnetically attached wrist rest in the box. Razer could've done more with a unique font, maybe Kuromi-fied icons for special keys, and even a custom "Escape" key (which seems to be the first key to get its own personality).

I love how this keyboard looks and the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless is a really solid low-profile keyboard, but it's hard to look past what could've been when the Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless Kuromi Edition costs $119.99 at Razer, which is a full $50 more than the normal version. To call that a major price increase would be an understatement, as you can start thinking about building your own custom Kuromi keyboard at that point.

Razer DeathAdder Essential & Goliathus Bundle Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 2 These two certainly look like they belong together. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This mouse isn't impressive in basically any way, but it looks cute. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

This is the least interesting item in the Razer Kuromi collection, but it's for a different reason than the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard. Razer honestly did a commendable job transforming the budget-tier DeathAdder Essential wired gaming mouse, with grippy pink sides and scroll wheel, a patterned top that blends seamlessly into the buttons, and a glowing purple skull to replace the Razer logo the Kuromi fans don't want.

The Goliathus mousepad is a great option for those that simply need a reliable soft mat for their mouse, and the Kuromi Edition is the same. There's purple stitching along the edges and a randomized Kuromi-themed pattern (with Kuromi herself in the center), and that's it... But what more could you ask for? No, I have no issue with how Razer designed these products, but I do take issue with how this bundle is priced. You see, the Razer DeathAdder Essential & Goliathus Bundle only costs $30 — for lack of better words, it's Razer's cheapest entry in its mouse lineup, for those who really don't want to spend a lot for a dependable gaming mouse.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential & Goliathus Bundle Kuromi Edition, on the other hand, is $69.99 at Razer. That's a ridiculous mark-up, seeing as you can get a dramatically better mouse (and still get an equivalent mouse pad) at that point. Don't get this unless you're a collector or mega Kuromi fan.

Razer Leviathan V2 X Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 2 A compact soundbar with just enough features to sell itself. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) And a whole lot of Kuromi to help it stand out. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Finally, we have what's probably my second favorite entry in the Razer Kuromi collection. The Razer Leviathan V2 X is the company's most affordable PC soundbar, so it's not the fanciest around, but it boasts an attractive and compact design alongside solid sound quality and just enough features to make it interesting. The Kuromi Edition has all of that, but it looks much better than the boring standard version.

You're looking at wired USB Type-C audio for your PC, Bluetooth 5.0 for all your wireless devices, Razer's tuned dynamic drivers, and a series of built-in controls so you don't need any additional software. Of course, you can always install Razer Synapse if you want to customize the 10-band equalizer or the 14 Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones. The Kuromi Edition swaps out the front-facing black fabric for purple, does the same to the buttons, and wraps the entire soundbar in randomized Kuromi-themed icons. Look closely, and you'll find Kuromi on the top and her iconic skulls on either side.

I really appreciate the simple design of this soundbar, and it's a solid option for those who don't need a luxury or hi-fi audio setup. You're not going to impress the guests, but it's good enough for casual music listening and gaming. The Razer Leviathan V2 X Kuromi Edition is $129.99 at Razer, so $30 more than the standard version... Which also feels reasonable, no matter how much I wish we didn't have to pay extra.

Awesome collectibles, but not for my personal use

The Razer Kuromi collection is certainly consistent, but I'm not sure how many should actually pull the trigger. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Purely from a design perspective, I do believe that the Razer Kuromi collection is one of the company's finest collaborations. The consistency, attention to detail, and awesome color scheme make these some of the striking products in Razer's catalog. Sadly, they're also not the products I want to use, and most people probably won't want to pony up the premium just for special editions of these products.

That's because Razer only gave its most affordable accessories (and chair) the Kuromi Edition treatment, which leaves a lot of gamers out of the fun. It makes sense from a business perspective — Razer doesn't want to make a niche special edition of a niche premium product that already sells low volume. Any premium for the Kuromi branding on a product that's already meant to be as cheap as possible immediately makes that product a lot less desirable.

I can't seriously recommend anyone but hardcore gaming collectors and the biggest Kuromi fans spend over twice as much for a budget mouse and simple mousepad just because it has Kuromi on it; or spend an additional $150 on a gaming chair when there are better options at that price; or drop an additional $50 on a keyboard when it has never been easier to build your own, custom dream keyboard. The headset and soundbar are still approachable enough to be forgiven, but I do feel like a lot of people are going to be turned off to some epic special editions because they either cost too much or they aren't the products they want to use.

If one of the Razer Kuromi collection products did catch your eye, you can go back to its section to find the links you need. I'm going to go back to using the Razer gear I know and love... Maybe I'll buy some Kuromi stickers so I can pretend.