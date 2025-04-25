One of the biggest stories of the year in gaming is growing, as Bethesda Game Studios shared on Friday via Bluesky that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has already reached 4 million players.

"We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you!" the studio's social media message reads.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered was officially unveiled on Tuesday after almost two years of leaks and rumors. The game was then made available on storefronts the same day as part of "shadow drop," letting players instantly jump in.

Developed primarily by Virtuos with support from Bethesda Game Studios, the game features new visuals rendered in Unreal Engine 5 as well as some new voice recordings, while the underlying Gamebryo engine has been adjusted but left relatively the same as the original 2006 release.

Now, obviously, 4 million players is not 4 million copies sold. All Xbox first-party games are available at launch through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, meaning subscribers can check a game out without paying anything extra.

Even so, it's still a noteworthy milestone, and it'll be interesting how much further it grows over time. Another Bethesda Softworks-published title, MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, reached 4 million players after launching on Xbox and PC in December 2024.

Right now, the majority of players seem to be enjoying their time with the game, though PC Game Pass users are currently waiting on an official fix after an update disabled DLSS upscaling in that version of the game.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the Xbox app), and PlayStation 5. For more details, consult my guide on the different editions of Oblivion Remastered.