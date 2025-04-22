The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered buying guide — Which version of the game is right for you?

Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuos have worked to bring world of Cyrodiil back to modern platforms, and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is now available.

This new version of the game includes improved graphics and quality-of-life features, but there's more than one version of the game. Here's what you need to know about each edition for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered and what's included.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — Edition differences

Daedric threats pour into the heart of Tamriel. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There are two main versions of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 that launched suddenly after being announced on April 22. There's also an upgrade pack that's worth mentioning.

The Standard Edition of the game is $50 USD. This includes all the older downloadable content (DLC) for Oblivion, including the various content packs and the two expansions, Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles.

The Deluxe Edition of the game is $60 USD. That extra $10 nets you some unique weapon and armor skins, alongside two new horse armors, with a couple of short new quests tied to said armors. Here's the full list of everything bundled into the Deluxe Edition:

Digital base game

New quests for unique digital Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon Armors, Weapons, and Horse Armor Sets

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack App

Finally, there's the Deluxe Edition Upgrade. For $10 USD, this includes all the extras in the Deluxe Edition, but not the base game itself. This is primarily intended for any players that initially buy the Standard Edition before later realizing they'd also like to have the Deluxe Edition content.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered The fourth mainline role-playing game set in Tamriel has been rebuilt for modern hardware, with new visuals rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and a number of quality-of-life features. The Deluxe Edition includes extra cosmetics, but all of the older DLC is in every version of the game. See Standard Edition at: CDKeys (Steam) | Xbox



See Deluxe Edtion at: CDKeys (Steam) | Xbox



See Deluxe Upgrade at: CDKeys (Steam) | Xbox

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — Xbox Game Pass

Is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, as an Xbox first-party game, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass at no extra cost.

Customize your hero and be whoever you want. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

As Bethesda Softworks is one of the Xbox publishing labels, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered launched immediately into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Any subscribers can instantly download the Standard Edition of the game and start playing.

If you're playing through Xbox Game Pass and you want the Deluxe Edition content, you have two options. You can buy the Deluxe Edition of the game outright, or you can just buy the Deluxe Edition Upgrade, saving some money since you already have access to the game itself.