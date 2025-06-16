Borderlands 4 just revealed its price — it's not all good news

Will you see the light of gunfire in Borderlands 4?

If you've been following the news cycle as of late, you might have noticed the President and CEO of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford, come out telling players that "real fans" would find a way to buy Borderlands 4 if the price hit $80. As you can imagine, that didn't go over well with many people.

In better news (Don't worry, it gets bad again), Randy Pitchford has announced that Borderlands 4 will not be receiving a price increase to $80 like some other titles in the industry. Instead, the standard price will launch at $69.99.

What's hidden underneath the standard price is the increase that the other editions saw instead. The Deluxe Edition will cost $99.99, instead of the Borderlands 3 launch price of $79.99, while the Super Deluxe Edition has rocketed to $129.99, up from $99.99.

Below are the differences given in each edition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Borderlands 4 Edition Information Header Cell - Column 0 Standard Edition ($69.99) Deluxe Edition ($99.99) Super Deluxe Edition ($129.99) Base Game X X X Gilded Glory Pack (Pre-Order Only) X X X Bounty Pack Bundle Row 2 - Cell 1 X X Firehawk's Fury Row 3 - Cell 1 X X Vault Hunter Pack Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 X Ornate Order Pack Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 X Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3

If you're looking for complete breakdowns of what each component entails, check out their website. It's a mixture of cosmetic and DLC items available for each edition.

Is this the new pricing method Take-Two will be taking when it comes to their other upcoming games like Grand Theft Auto VI (More like Take-More)? A standard price with their higher-end editions reaching pricing heights that match the original cost of the Halo 3: Legendary Edition?

Look, I understand the cost of gaming is on the rise. Tariffs, wages, development costs, everything, and the kitchen sink are to blame for these prices reaching stupid heights, but can we chill for a moment?

I can't fathom paying $130 for some of these special editions as of late. That's more than the price of two games just a few years ago. Heck, as of today, you can get Dune: Awakening, The Alters, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for less than the price of that Super Deluxe Pricey Edition for Borderlands 4.

Who needs the game when you have SHIFT codes? (Image credit: Take-Two)

To add insult to injury, they also announced a $150 collector's variation called the Echo-4 Bundle, which includes a nifty statue, poster items, a necklace, and SHIFT codes, but not the actual game.

That's right, they're launching a collector's edition that comes with in-game codes but not the actual game itself. Which means the actual price is $220, if you want to play the game, too.

You can't make this up anymore. This is now the future of gaming, and I hate it.

What do you think about the Borderlands 4 pricing? Do you think these prices are fair, or are you tired of the continuous price increases? Mark your answers above, and let us know below or on social media!