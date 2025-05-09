AMD's new Radeon graphics driver is ready for DOOM: The Dark Ages and delivers FSR 4 upscaling support to Frostpunk 2, more
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver 25.5.1 supports DOOM: The Dark Ages on PC while adding FSR 4 support to more games.
Yesterday, AMD updated its "Adrenaline Edition" driver for Radeon desktop and laptop graphics hardware to version 25.5.1 — now available for download directly from AMD.com.
As expected, it includes new graphics support for two big PC game releases dropping this month: the perfectly-scored DOOM: The Dark Ages (May 15) and the next racing entry in F1 25 (May 30), alongside an expansion to its list of titles with FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) upscaling tech supported by Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.
FSR 4 means titles like the recently updated survival city builder, Frostpunk 2, can render at a lower internal resolution and have the final image upscaled with sophisticated techniques that retain sharp edges and clean textures.
It essentially reduces the rendering stress when playing at 4K+ resolutions on any compatible Radeon GPU like the $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT.
More FSR 4 and HYPR-RX support for Team Red
I'm always happy to see more PC games benefit from AMD's FSR 4 upscaling tech as it continues to fight for relevance against NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and Intel's XeSS 2, and I'm a particular fan of any graphics card manufacturer that makes its more affordable models more capable of running the most graphically intensive games.
The high-selling samurai adventure blockbuster, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, is among the list of newly-supported games with FSR 4, so if you were previously put off by its demanding GPU requirements, then a $549 RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPU could be the answer (yeah, it's not the cheapest answer, but it's "future proof", right?)
Otherwise, more titles like the successful multiplayer shooter Marvel Rivals now have per-game "HYPR-Tune" support for AMD's HYPR-RX suite, which combines input latency reduction with FSR 4 and more component tweaks designed to squeeze the maximum performance potential out of your gaming PC or laptop.
Patch notes
Highlights
- New game support
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- F1 25
- New game support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Frostpunk 2
- EVERSPACE 2
- Fort Solis
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- THE FINALS
- InFlux Redux
- Expanded HYPR-RX support
- HYPR-Tune support
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Path of Exile 2
- HYPR-Tune support
- Expanded Vulkan Extension Support
- Vulkan 1.4 Support
- VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites
- VK_KHR_maintenance8
- VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d
- Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan extension support.
- Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Failure to detect integrated camera may be observed after driver installation using factory reset option on some Ryzen™ AI Max and Max+ series products.
- Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.
- System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading Civilization VII with Anti-Lag enabled.
- Intermittent failure to launch may be observed when AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface is launched from desktop context menu or system tray.
Known issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part 2.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Cyberpunk 2077
- Failure to launch may be observed for Battlefield 1 on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products with Ryzen 9 9950X integrated graphics. Users experiencing these issues are recommended to disable integrated graphics (iGPU) in system BIOS as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.
- Artifacts or corruption may appear while playing BattleField on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
- Quality and Performance selections may be reversed in the user interface for AMD Radeon Boost.
- Stutter may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03 Verdansk map on some AMD Graphics Products.
Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.
