Yesterday, AMD updated its "Adrenaline Edition" driver for Radeon desktop and laptop graphics hardware to version 25.5.1 — now available for download directly from AMD.com.

As expected, it includes new graphics support for two big PC game releases dropping this month: the perfectly-scored DOOM: The Dark Ages (May 15) and the next racing entry in F1 25 (May 30), alongside an expansion to its list of titles with FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) upscaling tech supported by Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.

FSR 4 means titles like the recently updated survival city builder, Frostpunk 2, can render at a lower internal resolution and have the final image upscaled with sophisticated techniques that retain sharp edges and clean textures.

It essentially reduces the rendering stress when playing at 4K+ resolutions on any compatible Radeon GPU like the $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT.

More FSR 4 and HYPR-RX support for Team Red

Ghost of Tsushima is a goregeous samurai action adventure that should run better than ever with FSR 4. (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

I'm always happy to see more PC games benefit from AMD's FSR 4 upscaling tech as it continues to fight for relevance against NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and Intel's XeSS 2, and I'm a particular fan of any graphics card manufacturer that makes its more affordable models more capable of running the most graphically intensive games.

The high-selling samurai adventure blockbuster, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, is among the list of newly-supported games with FSR 4, so if you were previously put off by its demanding GPU requirements, then a $549 RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPU could be the answer (yeah, it's not the cheapest answer, but it's "future proof", right?)

Otherwise, more titles like the successful multiplayer shooter Marvel Rivals now have per-game "HYPR-Tune" support for AMD's HYPR-RX suite, which combines input latency reduction with FSR 4 and more component tweaks designed to squeeze the maximum performance potential out of your gaming PC or laptop.

