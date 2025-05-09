AMD's new Radeon graphics driver is ready for DOOM: The Dark Ages and delivers FSR 4 upscaling support to Frostpunk 2, more

News
By published

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver 25.5.1 supports DOOM: The Dark Ages on PC while adding FSR 4 support to more games.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Slayer and dragon Serrat
We awarded DOOM: The Dark Ages a perfect score, and AMD GPUs are now ready to support the game at launch. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Yesterday, AMD updated its "Adrenaline Edition" driver for Radeon desktop and laptop graphics hardware to version 25.5.1now available for download directly from AMD.com.

As expected, it includes new graphics support for two big PC game releases dropping this month: the perfectly-scored DOOM: The Dark Ages (May 15) and the next racing entry in F1 25 (May 30), alongside an expansion to its list of titles with FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) upscaling tech supported by Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.

FSR 4 means titles like the recently updated survival city builder, Frostpunk 2, can render at a lower internal resolution and have the final image upscaled with sophisticated techniques that retain sharp edges and clean textures.

It essentially reduces the rendering stress when playing at 4K+ resolutions on any compatible Radeon GPU like the $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT.

More FSR 4 and HYPR-RX support for Team Red

Ghost of Tsushima is a goregeous samurai action adventure that should run better than ever with FSR 4. (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

I'm always happy to see more PC games benefit from AMD's FSR 4 upscaling tech as it continues to fight for relevance against NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and Intel's XeSS 2, and I'm a particular fan of any graphics card manufacturer that makes its more affordable models more capable of running the most graphically intensive games.

The high-selling samurai adventure blockbuster, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, is among the list of newly-supported games with FSR 4, so if you were previously put off by its demanding GPU requirements, then a $549 RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPU could be the answer (yeah, it's not the cheapest answer, but it's "future proof", right?)

Otherwise, more titles like the successful multiplayer shooter Marvel Rivals now have per-game "HYPR-Tune" support for AMD's HYPR-RX suite, which combines input latency reduction with FSR 4 and more component tweaks designed to squeeze the maximum performance potential out of your gaming PC or laptop.

TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson
Senior Editor

Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.