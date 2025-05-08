11 Bit Studios' Frostpunk 2 launched on September 20, 2024, to terrific reviews. Fans were in love with the series, and 11 Bit had produced a well-rounded follow-up that we loved as well.

Now, 11 Bit is bringing even more content to players of the Frostpunk universe with a gigantic free update. Not only is it free, but it's out now!

Check out the trailer below for a quick rundown of all the latest content arriving in Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 | Free Major Content Update - YouTube Watch On

The update introduces the following:

The Pit – A massive new map for Utopia Builder mode, set around the remnants of a failed Generator project. The rugged terrain and unique crater setting present fresh city-building challenges and visual variety.

– A massive new map for Utopia Builder mode, set around the remnants of a failed Generator project. The rugged terrain and unique crater setting present fresh city-building challenges and visual variety. Tales from the Frostland – Optional narrative challenges featuring unique quests, storylines, and rewards. These scenarios enhance replayability and are fully moddable, paving the way for community-crafted stories.

– Optional narrative challenges featuring unique quests, storylines, and rewards. These scenarios enhance replayability and are fully moddable, paving the way for community-crafted stories. Serenity Mode – A gentler survival experience with mild weather, plentiful resources, and no faction conflict. Perfect for newcomers or players seeking a more reflective pace in the development of their cities and societies.

– A gentler survival experience with mild weather, plentiful resources, and no faction conflict. Perfect for newcomers or players seeking a more reflective pace in the development of their cities and societies. Overhauled Heat System – Temperature management now takes place at the district level , echoing the intensity and stakes of the first Frostpunk. New research, laws, and visible consequences reflect the citizenry’s response to how warmly—or coldly—they are treated.

– Temperature management now takes place at the , echoing the intensity and stakes of the first Frostpunk. New research, laws, and visible consequences reflect the citizenry’s response to how warmly—or coldly—they are treated. Frostkit 1.0 – The game’s modding tools exit beta, introducing in-editor testing, faster iteration, and new systems that empower creators to shape the frostland in their own vision.

Frostpunk 2's heat system is a major part of its core gameplay loop. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Oh man, do I wish I had Serenity Mode when I started. Not that I'm some unseasoned gamer, but when it comes to Frostpunk, I had never played anything like it since Banished in 2014. Yeah, that's the limit of my survival building experience.

Now, I've fallen in love with not only the genre but also Frostpunk 2. I'm excited by the full release of the Frostkit. Let's face it, the most successful games continue because of the love brought forth by the modding community.

What are you excited by? Let us know below or on social media. I'd love to hear from a veteran of the series. Heck, you could give me a few tips to finish up on some achievements, too!