Frostpunk 2 finally has a console release date for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 — and it's still coming to Xbox Game Pass

11 bit studios' survival city-builder Frostpunk 2 is coming to consoles and has a release date of Sept. 18, 2025, the developer announced on Friday.



While plans for a console version of the game were announced back before the launch of the PC version's arrival, it's been unclear until now when players could expect to survive the frost if they didn't have a gaming PC.



You can check out the console release date trailer below:

Frostpunk 2 | Console Release Date Trailer. - YouTube Watch On

In addition to obviously being available digitally on both platforms, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners who prefer collecting physical media are in luck. 11 bit studios is collaborating again with Skybound Games, with two different options for players who want a physical version.



The Icebreaker Edition includes a diorama, as well as a digital code for an art book and a novella.

The full game is included on the disc. (Image credit: 11 bit studios / Skybound Games)

Meanwhile, the Whiteout Edition packs in everything from the Icebreaker Edition alongside a digital upgrade that includes the three planned DLC expansions, a keychain, art cards, stickers, and a patch.

For the ultimate fan. (Image credit: 11 bit studios / Skybound Games)

Both physical editions include the complete game on disc, meaning it's not just a coaster that you need in order to download the rest of the files.



If you're an Xbox player and you're not a physical collector, it's also worth a reminder that Frostpunk 2 is still coming day one to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

More Frostpunk to come

(Image credit: Windows Central)

When I reviewed Frostpunk 2 for PC, I wrote that "With grander scope and scale than its predecessor, Frostpunk 2 asks players to not only survive, but thrive. You're not trying to make it just one more night; you're actively building for the future, either with the cooperation of or in opposition to the communities that you're protecting. It's a huge leap, and one that 11 bit studios (mostly) handles with aplomb."



The original Frostpunk works surprisingly well on console, with intuitive controls that do a good job streamlining the interface. I'm looking forward to seeing what 11 bit studios has done with its sequel, and I'll probably be hopping into it to check the Xbox version out when it launches.



Per the roadmap the studio published last year, there will be two DLC packs following the console release in 2025, with a third expansion planned for sometime in 2026.



Outside of those DLCs, 11 bit studios is also revisiting the original game, with a remake of Frostpunk being planned for 2027.



Titled Frostpunk 1886, this remake is set to introduce new technology, new buildings, and a new Purpose path outside of Order and Faith. It's being built using Unreal Engine 5, with the studio saying a first look at gameplay is coming later in the year. This remake is also set to have full mod support.



I love Frostpunk, so I'm excited to see how the team goes about juggling these projects. If you're planning on playing Frostpunk 2 on console, let me know if you intend to get a physical version or will play digitally.

