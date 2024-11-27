This year's coolest strategy game has an icy new roadmap for 2025, including a console launch on Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

11 bit studios has revealed an update roadmap for survival simulator Frostpunk 2.

The game will receive a free major content update and new paid DLCs throughout 2025 alongside hotfixes and general improvements to ensure the game's stability.

Frostpunk 2 will launch on Xbox, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, in 2025.

Patch 1.2 goes live today for players on PC and PC Game Pass.

Frostpunk 2 has a hot new content roadmap for the year ahead, including the much-anticipated release on consoles and a day-one drop into Xbox Game Pass for subscribers.

11 bit studios released the anticipated follow-up to its survival simulator on PC and PC Game Pass in September, but the game followed in its predecessors' footsteps with a delayed launch on consoles. The developers stopped short of giving the console port a solid launch date beyond a 2025 release window, even in the latest roadmap.

The content roadmap for Frostpunk 2, starting with the PC release in September 2024, and highlighting up until today's release of Patch 1.2. A free major update is planned for early 2025, along with a mystery update on April 24. The console launch and two planned DLCs finish out 2025, with a third unnamed DLC coming in 2026. (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

According to the roadmap, players of Frostpunk 2 on PC and PC Game Pass can look forward to Patch 1.2, which goes live today. The first free major content update is expected to follow shortly after in early 2025. The roadmap then splits off to another path with a circle and arrows labeled "April 24." The console launch follows the April 24th mystery event, so we probably shouldn't expect to play Frostpunk 2 on Xbox before late spring or early summer of 2025.

Following the console launch, 11 bit studios has planned the Spectrum DLC and the Aurora DLC to finish out 2025. An unnamed DLC 3 is planned for 2026. Of course, with no specific dates carved in stone beyond the April 24 mystery announcement, it's hard to know what could really be beneath the ice and snow.

Frostpunk 2 is a city-building simulator set in the tundra of a world plunged into a frosty new ice age. Surrounded by cold and attempting to survive, the city's population grows heated by the day. Unlike the first Frostpunk game, which focused heavily on the sheer survival aspect of building a city in the icy wastes, Frostpunk 2 pushes a new element of gameplay that tests the societal effects of surviving in such harsh conditions.

Reviews for Frostpunk 2 have been generally positive, with the PC version of the game sitting at an 85 on Metacritic and "Mostly Positive" on Steam. To celebrate the launch of Patch 1.2, Frostpunk 2 will receive a 20% discount on Steam for a limited time.

at CDKeys Was: $48.39

Now: $25.49 at CDKeys Tempers are heating up in the coldest survival simulator. Can you, as the Steward, keep the people's needs met and fervor tempered as the brutal frost bears down on your city? New London must not fall.

🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥

🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃