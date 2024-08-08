Frostpunk 2 is getting a special edition box set on Windows PC — here's where you can preorder

What you need to know

Frostpunk 2 developer and publisher 11 bit studios is teaming up with Skybound Games to produce a PC Special Edition of the game.

The Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition includes the digital Deluxe Edition of the game, some stickers, a metal keychain and one of two randomly selected patches, all in a special LED-enabled box.

The Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition is individually numbered, and preorders are available exclusively through the Skybound Online Store.

Frostpunk 2 is scheduled to launch on Sep. 20, 2024 on Windows PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as being available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Frostpunk 2 developer and publisher 11 bit studios is teaming up with Skybound Games to produce a PC Special Edition for the game. Each copy of the Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition is uniquely numbered, and comes with:

Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition (72-hour early access three post-launch DLCs, an exclusive in-game item, digital soundtrack, novella, and artbook)

One of two faction patches, the Technocrats or Icebloods, randomly placed in each box set

A metal and enamel keychain

Two art postcards

Stickers featuring the game's key art and logo

An LED-enabled Artistic Shadowbox which can use batteries or USB power

Preorders for the Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition are available now for $99.99, exclusively through the Skybound Online Store. Shipping is available globally. You can take a look at the PC Special Edition of Frostpunk 2 with the video below:

Frostpunk 2 | Special Edition Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After being delayed to respond to player feedback from the April beta period, Frostpunk 2 is coming to Windows PC on Sep. 20, 2024, and will be available via Steam, the Microsoft Store, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It's also coming day one to Xbox Game Pass. Frostpunk 2 is also coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, but at a later date.

Frostpunk 2 is expanding the scope and politics of frozen survival

Frostpunk 2 is massively expanded compared to its predecessor, with a scope that sees players managing a city with thousands upon thousands of inhabitants over the course of years.

Frostpunk 2 is expanding the scope and politics of frozen survival

Frostpunk 2 is massively expanded compared to its predecessor, with a scope that sees players managing a city with thousands upon thousands of inhabitants over the course of years. New features include the ability to construct entire districts, as well as the diplomacy and voting mechanics, which see you juggling political promises to different increasingly-belligerent factions.

From my time hands-on with Frostpunk 2 earlier this year, the developers have crafted something special that certainly isn't playing things safe. While I was concerned about the removal of some more intimate elements and quieter moments that I loved in the original game, the team is addressing this feedback through the inclusion of a feature that'll allow players to zoom in and observe daily life in their vast city.