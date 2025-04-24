Frostpunk developer and publisher 11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 1886 on Thursday, revealing that the studio is revisiting its original survival city-builder.

This comes just days after 11 bit studios had previously confirmed that a new Frostpunk game was in development, though there weren't many details at the time.

Frostpunk 1886 is described as being a reimagining of the original Frostpunk, taking players back and expanding the experience of managing the last city on Earth under a new ice age. You can check out the teaser trailer for Frostpunk 1886 below:

Frostpunk 1886 | New Game Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Frostpunk 1886 will be built in Unreal Engine 5, much like 2024's Frostpunk 2. This isn't just a remake, as 11 bit studios says there will be new features, such as an additional buildings, technology, and even a new Purpose path as an alternative to the infamous Order and Faith paths.

The developers are also promising full mod support for the game, letting players expand New London in ways they'd prefer.

11 bit studios is committing to launching Frostpunk 1886 by some point in 2027. Despite the game being a couple of years out, we surprisingly won't be waiting long to learn more, with the development team saying a "first look at gameplay" is coming at some point in the second half of 2025.

You can add Frostpunk 1886 to your Steam wishlist right now.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back into the ice

I'll freely admit this is not at all what I expected when 11 bit studios confirmed another Frostpunk game was on the way. Still, I'm down for this. I love the original Frostpunk, I've played it through innumerable times, but there is a hard limit in the amount of variety you can really experience.

Expanding that game with new ideas sounds fun, and I'm looking forward to seeing more.

Of course, if you haven't played it yet, you need to check out Frostpunk 2. I adored how ambitious the sequel was, and wrote in my Frostpunk 2 review that "With grander scope and scale than its predecessor, Frostpunk 2 asks players to not only survive, but thrive. You're not trying to make it just one more night, you're actively building for the future, either with the cooperation of or in opposition to the communities that you're protecting. It's a huge leap, and one that 11 bit studios (mostly) handles with aplomb."



Frostpunk 2 is currently available on Windows PC (via Steam and PC Game Pass) and is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later in 2025. At launch, it'll be available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.