Frostpunk 2 FAQ: Xbox Game Pass, release date, platforms, and everything you need to know

The dark winter continues, and the city must survive.

In 2018, Polish developer and publisher 11 bit studios launched Frostpunk, a truly unique city-building game that didn't just task players with making a populace happy but with keeping the people alive in the face of a second ice age. It was a hit, so it's not too surprising that after releasing several DLC expansions and bringing Frostpunk to console, the team is taking its new franchise even further.

Frostpunk 2 is coming, and with it, 11 bit studios is bringing a number of improvements and changes as the sequel seeks to play out across a far larger scale and period of time. Now, what plays out is not entirely up to one leader; instead, decisions are voted on that affect the lives of thousands, not hundreds. I've gathered the answers to the frequently asked questions that players have. Here's everything you need to know about Frostpunk 2.

What is Frostpunk 2?

What is Frostpunk 2? Frostpunk 2 is a city-building survival game being developed and published by 11 bit studios. As the steward of New London, players must build up districts and maintain supplies, including resources like food and coal. New technologies can advance society in different ways, but political factions mean everything has to be voted on, with demands ever-increasing as time goes on.

The original Frostpunk is a unique strategy game that combines city-builder functionality with survival game mechanics. Using wood and steel, players have to build structures that can provide protection against the bitter cold while also investing in food production, researching new technologies, creating scout teams to explore the frozen wastes, and mining coal to keep the central generator functioning no matter what. Hundreds of people gathered together in the city called New London, seeking safety from the plummeting temperatures of this unrelenting, brutal change in the climate.

In Frostpunk 2, much of this is still the same, but the scale is vastly increased. New London now consists of thousands of individuals. Instead of going day by day, players manage the city over the course of months and years, building out entire districts for resources and housing instead of individual buildings.

From my time hands-on with Frostpunk 2, arguably the biggest change is the new factions and voting system. As the Steward of the city, players cannot impose a new law because they feel like it. Instead, things have to be voted on, with different factions forming over time, each having a unique vision of what the city should become. The Machinists, for example, favor using advanced technology and investing in research above all else, while the radical Icebloods believe humanity must shun technology to adapt to the ice age. Getting a law through a vote means at least one group will be unhappy, and as factions splinter and dynamics shift, making any progress can become more and more complicated.

The Steward can make promises and negotiate with these factions in order to try and get laws passed, but not keeping these promises will result in growing discontent and riots. If unchecked, this can even result in a game over, with the Steward being ousted as people across New London become outraged beyond the point of no return.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Frostpunk 2 multiplayer?

A lone player must manage a city in the howling cold. (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

Is Frostpunk 2 multiplayer? No, Frostpunk 2 has been designed solely as a single-player experience. This means there is no multiplayer or co-op support.

The original Frostpunk is a single-player experience, a game designed to be a harrowing experience for just one person per playthrough, as said individual is forced to grapple with tough decisions that lead to success, or more likely to disease, frostbite, starvation, and ultimately death.

In this, Frostpunk 2 does not differ. Frostpunk 2 has been built as a single-player game with no multiplayer or co-op functionality. Players can expect a game built to be played alone, not with others. The story mode is built around a lone player taking the role of Steward for New London. Combined with the voting mechanic and faction dynamics, everything in this game has been built around being a solo experience.

What platforms is Frostpunk 2 coming to?

Different districts are essential for managing different resources. (Image credit: Windows Central)

What platforms is Frostpunk 2 coming to? Frostpunk 2 is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5.

The original Frostpunk was built for Windows PC first, launching first on computers before eventually being ported to consoles. That experience provided the team at 11 bit studios with valuable technical know-how for developing Frostpunk 2 on multiple platforms simultaneously, meaning console players won't be waiting for as long after the PC launch before they are also able to play. Even so, it's still being built with Windows PC meant as the primary platform.

Frostpunk 2 is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5. Targeting only the the latest consoles means that the developers can push their technology even further than before.

Is Frostpunk 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Thousands now call New London home. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Is Frostpunk 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Frostpunk 2 will be available in Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Developer and publisher 11 bit studios signed an agreement with Microsoft in 2023 to bring multiple games to Xbox Game Pass. This included games being internally developed at the studio like upcoming survival science-fiction experience The Alters, as well as titles the team was publishing and assisting on.

Frostpunk 2 is one such game. Frostpunk 2 will be included in Xbox Game Pass at day one, meaning any subscribers to Microsoft's gaming service will be able to just play without having to buy the game. The PC version will be included in PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch, while the Xbox Series X|S console version of the game will be included in Xbox Game Pass for console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch.

The people will overthrow a truly terrible Steward. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

When is Frostpunk 2's release date? The Windows PC version of Frostpunk 2 is currently scheduled to launch on Sep. 20, 2024.

The Windows PC version of Frostpunk 2 was originally slated to launch on July 25, 2024, with the console and Mac versions coming at a slightly later date. This is no longer the case, as 11 bit studios announced in June 2024 (just a month before the game was slated to arrive) that Frostpunk 2 was being delayed. The purpose of this delay was to allow the developers to fully respond to feedback garnered during an early beta period held earlier in the year.

These changes are extensive, and included adjustments to exactly how the different factions work, alterations to the Heat and temperature gameplay mechanics, the ability to zoom in and see day-to-day life at specific sections of the city, new abilities, an additional resources, and other fine-tuning.

The standard edition of Frostpunk 2 is now scheduled to launch on September 20, 2024. Anyone that preorders the deluxe edition of the game can get three-day early access on September 17. There's no exact release date for the console and Mac versions of the game, but as of right now, they'll be coming at a slightly later date, perhaps a couple of months later or so.