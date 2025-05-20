Just yesterday I wrote about how dismal the launch of DOOM: The Dark Ages has been on PC, plagued with bugs, many severe. NVIDIA graphics users had it worst, but fortunately, things are now much better.

The new driver version 576.52 released on May 19 didn't specifically name-drop fixes for DOOM: The Dark Ages, but having had chance to test it out, I can confirm that it does indeed make a difference.

For example, I'd been previously unable to even launch the game without it disappearing into the background on the initial Game Ready driver.

Folks on Reddit had talked about it working well with older drivers, but this one came along before I got a chance to try that.

DOOM: The Dark Ages does now seem to have a fix for this background bug at the very least, and hopefully several of the other known launch issues. I'm not in a position to be able to test them all with the hardware I have, but work has clearly been done.

I've finally been able to rip and tear in DOOM: The Dark Ages and it is glorious. (Image credit: Windows Central)

One thing that I'm still seeing, though, is some fairly frequent crashing. Before launching the game for the first time I was warned I needed a BIOS update, because I have a 14th Gen Intel CPU, and, you know, the whole microcode thing.

BIOS update applied this went away, but in about 2 hours of play time the game has crashed three times, twice completely locking up my PC.

I'm not convinced I have a "corrupted CPU" as the original issues list happily hinted towards, since 99% of the time in everything else I do or play on my PC, there is no issue. So I'm still leaning towards DOOM-specific gremlins.

But, importantly, I've finally been able to actually try DOOM: The Dark Ages, and if you were having similar issues with your NVIDIA-based system, chances are you can too. Grab the latest driver from the NVIDIA App or directly from the website.