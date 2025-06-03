Hell Is Us runs on Unreal Engine 5 and comes with some hefty PC system requirements.

Hell Is Us developer Rogue Factor is going through it right now. It recently released a PC demo on Steam, but unfortunately, it's not working properly for those with an NVIDIA RTX 40- or 50-series GPU.

Many users with a newer RTX GPU can't get past the opening cinematic intro. That's ... not ideal, especially when the developers are trying to make a good first impression.

Rogue Factor was quick to release an update on June 3 explaining the situation. While the problem is "still under investigation," signs point to NVIDIA drivers as the root of the issue.

🚨 Some players may experience crashes during the intro cinematic of the Hell is Us demo, especially on NVIDIA 4000/5000 series cards.🛠️ We're working on a fix, but in the meantime, a temporary workaround is available.👉 Details & steps here: https://t.co/vXOLPWEuqK pic.twitter.com/jw4D7NbFydJune 2, 2025

While the developers work on a full fix, they've provided a workaround if you'd like to try Hell Is Us right now.

Lower your graphics settings before you get to the game's main menu. Hell Is Us has a pre-launch window that lets you adjust settings.

Hell Is Us has a pre-launch window that lets you adjust settings. Deactivate super resolution, frame generation, and other special graphics settings. Rogue Factor shares a screenshot with DLSS, XeSS/Xe, and FSR settings all set to Off.

A screenshot of the necessary Hell Is Us demo settings to avoid intro crashes on NVIDIA RTX GPUs. (Image credit: Rogue Factor | Nacon)

The good news, at least in theory, is that you can pump the graphics settings back up to where you'd like them once you're past the opening cinematic. You should not experience these crashes again thereafter.

Delving deeper into the game's community discussions on Steam, some users are reporting that the crashes during the cinematic intro continue after following the workaround guidelines. Some of these users have an RTX 30-series GPU, suggesting the problem is more widespread than first thought.

One user claims that setting the game to run in windowed mode on top of the suggestions from the developer is what solved the problem. Another claims that disabling HDR did the trick.

Ultimately, it seems like you should scale back all of the graphics settings, disabling anything you can until you get past the cinematic and can readjust via the in-game menu.

Hell Is Us runs on Unreal Engine 5, which has, since its release, been notorious for odd bugs and performance issues on PC.

Additionally, the game is not easy on PC hardware. Suggested system requirements on Steam include a GPU with at least 11GB of VRAM, as well as an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD 7000-series Ryzen 5 CPU.

Hell is Us - Official Demo Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Although I haven't been following the game, which is expected to release on September 4, 2025, too closely, what I've seen looks outstanding.

It's a semi-open-world exploration/melee combat game with a third-person perspective, in which you navigate your way through a demon-infested country that has suffered a civil war.

I do plan to check out the demo since my PC surpasses the recommended specs, but I think I'll wait until this annoying bug is officially solved by the developers.