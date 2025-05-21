The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered was officially announced and launched the same day in April.

The latest gaming sales report for the U.S. paints an interesting picture, as Xbox software led the charge with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered taking the lead as the best-selling game of April 2025.

That's according to Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared a thread on Wednesday via Bluesky, revealing details on the best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

Not only was Oblivion Remastered the best-selling game of the month, it also instantly became the third best-selling title of the year so far. Piscatella notes that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered sold more copies in April than the original version of Oblivion sold in its first 15 months.

Bethesda Game Studios previously shared that Oblivion Remastered reached 4 million players shortly after launch.

The Xbox game sales success continued, with Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle taking the second and sixth place slots, with both primarily driven by the PlayStation 5 ports of the games that launched in April. Piscatella adds that five of the top seven best-selling games on PlayStation for April were Microsoft-owned titles.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, the best-selling game of March, fell to fifth place.

For hardware, PlayStation 5 was down 5% year-over-year, but still took first place in unit and dollar sales. Xbox hardware was second-place in both respects, with sales up 8% year-over-year.

Overall gaming spending for the month was down 3% year-over-year for a total of $4.1 billion. Piscatella shared that growth in non-mobile subscription spending (meaning services like Xbox Game Pass) was up 18% year-over-year.

Below, you can find the best-selling games of April 2025 and the year so far. Bear in mind that Circana tracks game sales through dollar amounts, not copies sold. Some publishers like Nintendo also do not share digital data, while developers like Larian don't share any data at all.

April 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

2. Forza Horizon 5

3. MLB The Show 25**

4. Minecraft****

5. Assassin's Creed Shadows

6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

8. WWE WK25

9. NBA 2K25

10. PGA Tour 2K25

11. Monster Hunter Wilds

12. Split Fiction

13. The Last of Us Part 2

14. EA Sports FC 25

15. Grand Theft Auto 5

16. Red Dead Redemption 2

17. The Elder Scrolls Online

18. Elden Ring

19. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

20. Hogwarts Legacy



April 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year in the U.S.

1. Monster Hunter Wilds

2. Assassin's Creed Shadows

3. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

4. MLB The Show 25**

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

7. WWE WK25

8. Sid Meier's Civilization VII

9. NBA 2K25

10. PGA Tour 2K25

11. Split Fiction

12. Minecraft****

13. Forza Horizon 5

14. Grand Theft Auto 5

15. EA Sports FC 25

16. Madden NFL 25

17. Red Dead Redemption 2

18. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

19. EA Sports College Football 25

20. Hogwarts Legacy



*Denotes no digital sales data

**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch

****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch