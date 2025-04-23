Assassin's Creed Shadows is the best-selling game of March 2025 in the US
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the best-selling game of last month in the U.S, with Hazelight's Split Fiction also in the top five.
Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows was the best-selling game of March 2025 in the U.S, per the latest sales data from Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared information on the U.S. video game market in March via a thread on Bluesky.
PlayStation Studios' MLB The Show 25 took second place, while February's top game Monster Hunter Wilds was bumped to third place. Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts' Split Fiction debut in fifth place for the month.
PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month, with Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in second and third place, respectively.
Overall spending in March 2025 reached $4.7 billion, a drop of around 7% year-over-year. Content and hardware spending were down, while non-mobile subscription spending for services such as Xbox Game Pass were up 11% year-over-year.
Below, you can find the best-selling games of March 2025 and the year to date. Keep in mind that Circana tracks game sales through dollar amounts, not copies sold. Some publishers like Nintendo also do not share digital data, while developers like Larian don't share any data at all.
March 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.
1. Assassin's Creed Shadows
2. MLB The Show 25**
3. Monster Hunter Wilds
4. WWE 2K25
5. Split Fiction
6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
7. PGA Tour 2K25
8. NBA 2K25
9. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
11. Minecraft****
12. Grand Theft Auto 5
13. EA Sports FC 25
14. Red Dead Redemption 2
15. Madden NFL 25
16. Elden Ring
17. Xenoblade Chronicles X*
18. Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
19. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
20. EA Sports College Football 25
March 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year in the U.S.
1. Monster Hunter Wilds
2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
4. MLB The Show: 25**
5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
6. WWE 2K25
7. Sid Meier's Civilization 7
8. NBA 2K25
9. PGA Tour 2K25
10. Split Fiction
11. Grand Theft Auto 5
12. Minecraft****
13. Madden NFL 25
14. EA Sports FC 25
15. Red Dead Redemption 2
16. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
17. EA Sports College Football 25
18. Hogwarts Legacy
19. Elden Ring
20. Avowed
*Denotes no digital sales data
**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch
****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Ubisoft is still under pressure, but Assassin's Creed is delivering well
Ubisoft is coming off a long string of problems, with numerous games canceled and several studios closed over the last couple of years.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a sorely-needed win for the company that proves the brand is still resonating strongly. I'll be curious to see what the game's legs look like as Ubisoft transforms under the terms of its new structure with Tencent.
If you haven't picked it up yet, be sure to read our Assassin's Creed Shadows review, where writer Zachary Boddy shared after 112 hours that "The gameplay is more refined and fluid than ever, and it actually feels meaningful to explore this world — which showcases Ubisoft's genuine expertise in worldbuilding. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also far more polished than we've seen from a flagship Ubisoft game in a very long time."
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Standard Edition (Digital): $69.99 at CDKeys (Xbox) | CDKeys (PC, Ubisoft Connect) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Amazon (Xbox) | Ubisoft Connect (PC)
Deluxe Edition (Digital): $89.99 at CDKeys (Xbox) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Amazon (Xbox) | Ubisoft Connect (PC)
Standard Edition (Physical): $69.99 at Best Buy (Xbox) | Amazon (Xbox)
The latest mainline entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise and the most ambitious yet, AC Shadows sets to restore faith in Ubisoft with an all-new story set in feudal Japan. It's beautiful and fun, and may truly mark a return to form for Ubisoft.
👉See at: CDKeys.com or BestBuy.com or Amazon.com or Store.Ubisoft.com
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.