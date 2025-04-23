Naoe is one of two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows was the best-selling game of March 2025 in the U.S, per the latest sales data from Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared information on the U.S. video game market in March via a thread on Bluesky.

PlayStation Studios' MLB The Show 25 took second place, while February's top game Monster Hunter Wilds was bumped to third place. Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts' Split Fiction debut in fifth place for the month.

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month, with Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in second and third place, respectively.

Overall spending in March 2025 reached $4.7 billion, a drop of around 7% year-over-year. Content and hardware spending were down, while non-mobile subscription spending for services such as Xbox Game Pass were up 11% year-over-year.

Below, you can find the best-selling games of March 2025 and the year to date. Keep in mind that Circana tracks game sales through dollar amounts, not copies sold. Some publishers like Nintendo also do not share digital data, while developers like Larian don't share any data at all.

March 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Assassin's Creed Shadows

2. MLB The Show 25**

3. Monster Hunter Wilds

4. WWE 2K25

5. Split Fiction

6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

7. PGA Tour 2K25

8. NBA 2K25

9. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

11. Minecraft****

12. Grand Theft Auto 5

13. EA Sports FC 25

14. Red Dead Redemption 2

15. Madden NFL 25

16. Elden Ring

17. Xenoblade Chronicles X*

18. Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

19. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

20. EA Sports College Football 25

March 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year in the U.S.

1. Monster Hunter Wilds

2. Assassin's Creed Shadows

3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

4. MLB The Show: 25**

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

6. WWE 2K25

7. Sid Meier's Civilization 7

8. NBA 2K25

9. PGA Tour 2K25

10. Split Fiction

11. Grand Theft Auto 5

12. Minecraft****

13. Madden NFL 25

14. EA Sports FC 25

15. Red Dead Redemption 2

16. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

17. EA Sports College Football 25

18. Hogwarts Legacy

19. Elden Ring

20. Avowed



*Denotes no digital sales data

**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch

****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft is still under pressure, but Assassin's Creed is delivering well

Yasuke is a brawler, with a different approach to combat than Naoe. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is coming off a long string of problems, with numerous games canceled and several studios closed over the last couple of years.



Assassin's Creed Shadows is a sorely-needed win for the company that proves the brand is still resonating strongly. I'll be curious to see what the game's legs look like as Ubisoft transforms under the terms of its new structure with Tencent.

If you haven't picked it up yet, be sure to read our Assassin's Creed Shadows review, where writer Zachary Boddy shared after 112 hours that "The gameplay is more refined and fluid than ever, and it actually feels meaningful to explore this world — which showcases Ubisoft's genuine expertise in worldbuilding. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also far more polished than we've seen from a flagship Ubisoft game in a very long time."