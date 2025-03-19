Monster Hunter Wilds is the best-selling game of February in the US, and it's already crossed another huge milestone

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds was the best-selling game of February 2025 in the U.S, and is now the best-selling game of the year for the U.S, taking the crown from previous frontrunner Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

That's according to the latest report from Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared details on the U.S. video game industry on Wednesday via Bluesky.

Following behind Monster Hunter Wilds is Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Firaxis Games' Civilization 7. Rounding out a top ten list that has a refreshingly high number of new games, Obsidian and Xbox's Avowed fell in seventh place.

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales and units, with Xbox Series X|S consoles second in both categories.

Subscription spending was notably up 9% year-over-year, offset by declines in hardware and software. Total video game sales reached $4.5 billion for the month, a drop of about 6% year-over-year from February 2024.

As always, remember that Circana tracks game sales through dollar amounts, not copies sold. Some publishers like Nintendo also do not share digital data, while developers like Larian don't share any data at all.

Take-Two Interactive is back to sharing non-delayed digital information though, meaning the full impact of titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 is now accurately reflected in the charts.

February 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Monster Hunter Wilds

2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

3. Civilization 7

4. PGA Tour 2K25

5. NBA 2K25

6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

7. Avowed

8. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

9. Grand Theft Auto 5

10. Madden NFL 25

11. Minecraft****

12. EA Sports FC 25

13. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

14. Red Dead Redemption 2

15. Hogwarts Legacy

16. EA Sports College Football 25

17. Helldivers 2

18. Elden Ring

19. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

20. Astro Bot

February 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year in the U.S.

1. Monster Hunter Wilds

2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

3. Civilization 7

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

5. NBA 2K25

6. PGA Tour 2K25

7. Madden NFL 25

8. Grand Theft Auto 5

9. EA Sports FC 25

10. Minecraft****

11. Red Dead Redemption 2

12. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

13. Avowed

14. EA Sports College Football 25

15. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

16. Hogwarts Legacy

17. Donkey Kong Country Returns*

18. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

19. Helldivers 2

20. Elden Ring



*Denotes no digital sales data

****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter is at the top, and it seems to be staying there

The rise of Monster Hunter into one of Capcom's biggest franchises is something to be studied. Wilds' predecessor, the 2018 Monster Hunter World, is currently Capcom's best-selling game of all time.

I'm not sure if Wilds will be able to overcome World, but the game is certainly off to an excellent start, with Capcom previously confirming that it's already crossed 8 million copies sold worldwide.

If Capcom can roll out support with updates that bring new quests and monsters to fight, I won't be surprised to see Monster Hunter Wilds end the year in the top three best-selling games in the U.S.

It's also good to see Avowed launch in a strong place, considering many Xbox console players will no doubt be hopping in through Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully we'll see Obsidian Entertainment some sort of expansion before long.