Monster Hunter Wilds is the best-selling game of February in the US, and it's already crossed another huge milestone
Monster Hunter Wilds debuts as the best-selling game of the year so far in the U.S.
Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds was the best-selling game of February 2025 in the U.S, and is now the best-selling game of the year for the U.S, taking the crown from previous frontrunner Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
That's according to the latest report from Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared details on the U.S. video game industry on Wednesday via Bluesky.
Following behind Monster Hunter Wilds is Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Firaxis Games' Civilization 7. Rounding out a top ten list that has a refreshingly high number of new games, Obsidian and Xbox's Avowed fell in seventh place.
PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales and units, with Xbox Series X|S consoles second in both categories.
Subscription spending was notably up 9% year-over-year, offset by declines in hardware and software. Total video game sales reached $4.5 billion for the month, a drop of about 6% year-over-year from February 2024.
As always, remember that Circana tracks game sales through dollar amounts, not copies sold. Some publishers like Nintendo also do not share digital data, while developers like Larian don't share any data at all.
Take-Two Interactive is back to sharing non-delayed digital information though, meaning the full impact of titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 is now accurately reflected in the charts.
Monster Hunter Wilds
The latest mainline entry in the Monster Hunter Wilds pantheon. Wilds takes place in The Forbidden Lands, previously thought uninhabitable due to their ferocity and insane weather patterns. PC performance isn't astounding right now, but that's not keeping players away.
February 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.
1. Monster Hunter Wilds
2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
3. Civilization 7
4. PGA Tour 2K25
5. NBA 2K25
6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
7. Avowed
8. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
9. Grand Theft Auto 5
10. Madden NFL 25
11. Minecraft****
12. EA Sports FC 25
13. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
14. Red Dead Redemption 2
15. Hogwarts Legacy
16. EA Sports College Football 25
17. Helldivers 2
18. Elden Ring
19. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
20. Astro Bot
February 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year in the U.S.
1. Monster Hunter Wilds
2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
3. Civilization 7
4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
5. NBA 2K25
6. PGA Tour 2K25
7. Madden NFL 25
8. Grand Theft Auto 5
9. EA Sports FC 25
10. Minecraft****
11. Red Dead Redemption 2
12. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
13. Avowed
14. EA Sports College Football 25
15. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
16. Hogwarts Legacy
17. Donkey Kong Country Returns*
18. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
19. Helldivers 2
20. Elden Ring
*Denotes no digital sales data
****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch
Monster Hunter is at the top, and it seems to be staying there
The rise of Monster Hunter into one of Capcom's biggest franchises is something to be studied. Wilds' predecessor, the 2018 Monster Hunter World, is currently Capcom's best-selling game of all time.
I'm not sure if Wilds will be able to overcome World, but the game is certainly off to an excellent start, with Capcom previously confirming that it's already crossed 8 million copies sold worldwide.
If Capcom can roll out support with updates that bring new quests and monsters to fight, I won't be surprised to see Monster Hunter Wilds end the year in the top three best-selling games in the U.S.
It's also good to see Avowed launch in a strong place, considering many Xbox console players will no doubt be hopping in through Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully we'll see Obsidian Entertainment some sort of expansion before long.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
