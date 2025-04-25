Cyrodiil is about to be more performance heavy if you're playing through PC Game Pass.

While hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of players are enjoying The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, a new update makes the game substantially worse for anyone playing through PC Game Pass.

Players using the Xbox PC app to dive into the recently-launched Oblivion Remastered started noticing an update on Friday, sharing on Reddit that the update made their game lose a couple of settings.

Most concerningly, players are no longer able to access an upscaling features like DLSS, meaning the game is forced to run at a native resolution.

As a result, performance cost goes dramatically up, meaning it'll be harder for many players to maintain a smooth framerate while exploring the environs of Cyrodiil.

PC Game Pass performance woes

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black launched without DLSS on PC Game Pass. (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

This is hardly the first time we've seen issues with the PC Game Pass versions of games.

Just earlier this year, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (which was also a shadow drop, interestingly enough) launched immediately into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, whereupon players discovered that the PC Game Pass version lacked DLSS.

It was eventually patched, but it's certainly annoying to try and deal with the lack of upscaling options when you want to play.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With many games supporting or requiring more advanced features like ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, and other upscaling techniques are increasingly critical in order to let players with older computer hardware run a new game smoothly.

It's also frustrating at an extra level for an admitted minority of players, as The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered does not currently support cross-save between Xbox and Steam.

Xbox Play Anywhere support means that the Xbox Series X|S version does have cross-save with PC Game Pass, but that version of the game is now far more demanding to run.

Hopefully we'll see Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuos fix this problem before long. It would also be nice to see Xbox and Steam cross-save functionality added sooner rather than later.