The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 5, some of Xbox Series X |S's most popular titles, have been topping the sales charts on its competitor, the PlayStation 5.

This news comes from Sony itself, which has announced that the top three best-selling games for the PlayStation 5 during April were Oblivion Remastered at No.1, Minecraft at No.2, and Forza Horizon 5 at No.3 in the US.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Forza Horizon 5 is at No.1, Oblivion Remastered is at No.2, and Minecraft is at No.3 on the PlayStation 5 games sales chart.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 topped the PlayStation Store download charts in April.

It's easy to see why these games have been selling out like crazy, as they are all high-quality titles that have proven themselves worthy of this accolade.

Oblivion Remastered is an expertly polished remaster of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion that has breathed new life into this classic RPG with gorgeous graphical upgrades, welcome quality-of-life features, and gameplay refinements to make it more enjoyable than ever.

Oblivion Remastered's been getting glowing reviews across the internet, and it's even earned a 4.5/5 review score from us here at Windows Central.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry in Playground's award-winning racing series that was originally an Xbox and PC exclusive. However, Forza Horizon 5 has recently been released on PlayStation 5 Pro, making it the first title in the series to be featured on a PlayStation console.

As seen in the sales charts, PlayStation fans have been buying Forza Horizon 5 in droves as it's one of the best entries in the whole series. We even gave this game a perfect 5/5 review score for its insanely detailed graphics, top-notch performance, massive world to race in, multiple modes of online play, and its gigantic roster of customizable cars to drive.

Minecraft, of course, needs no introduction. It's one of the most popular videogame franchises on the planet that has captured the hearts of kids and adults around the world for its creative survival/crafting gameplay, cute retro-style graphics, and boundless ways to craft whatever you want.

Minecraft was released on PlayStation 5 in October 2024. However, the sales for Minecraft have been going crazy, no doubt due to the release of the Minecraft Movie, which has introduced millions of new fans to this iconic franchise.

While the Minecraft Movie has been getting less than favorable reviews from movie critics, it's been a box office hit, grossing over $816 million worldwide.

Xbox titles are topping the sales charts on its rival console.

Some Xbox fans have been critical of Microsoft releasing Xbox games on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles, questioning the viability of investing in the platform, especially since Xbox hardware sales have been devastated as a result.

However, going multi-platform seems to be working out for Microsoft financially, according to Sony's PlayStation 5 April sales. That's on top of the previous reports that Microsoft's gaming revenue has increased by 5% year-over-year, and that PC Game Pass grew by 45% on PlayStation, a feat which helped Microsoft become the "biggest publisher" on PlayStation.

With this in mind, Microsoft is no doubt going to continue releasing more games on PlayStation 5. It's even announced that the recently revealed Gears of War: Reloaded is going to be released on PlayStation 5, bringing Xbox's iconic Gears of War franchise to the PlayStation for the first time. Doubtless that will hit hard on the PS5 charts as well.

However, will this strategy pay off in the long-run for Microsoft? Especially in these strange times of rising costs of consoles and games, tariff wars, and other economic uncertainties where anything can happen? Only time will tell.