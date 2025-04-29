A Minecraft Movie continues to be an immense success, with the latest box office figures show it continues to creep towards the record set by The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As reported by Variety, the movie has now grossed $816 million worldwide, taking another $60.5 million in the last week alone. Both this last week and overall, just over half of its takings are from the non-U.S. market.

It's still a good way off the over $1.3 billion grossed by Mario (which, of course, Jack Black was also in), but it creeps ever closer. A Minecraft Movie has also established itself as this year's biggest movie so far, and it'll be a tough one to top. Disney will no doubt have a go, though.

Warner Bros. has announced new screenings in select markets they're calling the "Block Party Edition." (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures | YouTube)

A Minecraft Movie is far from done on the big screen, though. It's been something of a viral hit, with videos of rowdy behavior linked to the Chicken Jockey scene, especially. And Warner Bros. is leaning into this with the new "Block Party Edition" screenings.

As outlined by The Hollywood Reporter, on May 2 in North America and "select" international markets, these new screenings will go down. Viewers are encouraged to fully take part, get loud, and "belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan."

Maybe don't take a live chicken in with you, though.

While critic responses to A Minecraft Movie were decidedly mixed, leaning towards the negative, with fans it's become something of a phenomenon.

It's currently sitting at 86% for viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and I definitely think it's worth it.

My son's the big Minecraft fan in the family, but I can't stop singing Steve's Lava Chicken. You have to think a sequel is nailed on at this point.