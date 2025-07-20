Roblox is turning teens into millionaires — the platform is bigger than all of Steam

Roblox main logo with roblox games in the background as icons

Since its release in 2006, Roblox has become a defining part of many people’s childhoods. It serves as both an online game platform and a game creation tool, giving players the freedom to express themselves and build experiences for others to enjoy.

Much like Minecraft and Fortnite, Roblox thrives on community-driven creativity, but it does so on an even larger scale.

When Roblox first launched on Xbox in 2016, it offered only 15 curated games, no account linking, no cross-platform play, and no access to the wider catalog of user-generated content.

Today, those limits are gone. Roblox on Xbox now matches the PC experience with full account linking, cross-play, and access to its entire library of community-made content.

Roblox’s unprecedented growth

A graph showing the growth of monthly active users in Roblox. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Roblox now reaches an incredible 380 million monthly active users as of mid-2025, marking a 16% increase since the end of 2024.

For comparison, Steam has around 132 million monthly active users and 69 million daily active users.

Roblox feels like it’s on an unstoppable trajectory, surpassing the scale of even long-standing giants like Minecraft and Fortnite.

Daily active users for Roblox hit around 85 million by the end of 2024, with hours engaged being 21.7 billion, up 30% year-over-year.

This growth is driven by Roblox’s community-driven ecosystem, where most of the content is created by players themselves. Standout titles such as “Grow a Garden” show how far that creativity can go.

The game, inspired by farming simulators, captured the attention of millions and reached a record-breaking 21.3 million concurrent players on June 21, 2025. Games like this not only illustrate how powerful user-generated content can be but also highlight how rapidly a single idea can scale on a platform with such reach.

Roblox has always been known for its strong community, but the pace of growth in recent years is unprecedented.

Back in 2021, during the height of the pandemic, the platform reported around 200 million monthly active users. That number has since nearly doubled, showing that Roblox’s momentum is not slowing but accelerating as it continues to expand worldwide and attract new players every day.

Creator-driven economy attracts more users

Roblox ecosystem diagram showing how creator content leads to more engagement. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Of course, it helps that Roblox is completely free to download and play. While it is not available on storefronts like Steam, it is accessible on PlayStation and Xbox, where it consistently ranks among the top three most-played titles on both platforms.

Roblox is not just a game but a platform, giving creators the tools to build their own experiences within it.

These creations can then be monetized through the Developer Exchange (DevEx), which allows creators to convert the in-game currency, Robux, into real-world money. This system supports thousands of developers around the world, many of whom are earning full-time incomes or even life-changing sums.

To simplify, for me, Roblox’s monetization often felt like systems you see in mobile games. Creators can design and sell avatar clothing, accessories, and items.

Many games offer time-saving upgrades that help players progress more quickly or skip waiting periods. Some experiences sell access to exclusive areas or VIP perks, adding an extra layer of status and reward. Others integrate in-game advertising or sponsorships, providing another revenue stream for developers.

And more recently, Roblox has opened the door for developers to sell their entire games to other developers or studios, with ownership transfers now officially supported.

All of these options combine to create an ecosystem where a single idea can grow into a thriving business, and where creators of all ages can find ways to turn their imagination into genuine income.

Roblox has seen a surge in developer earnings

A flowchart explaining how Robux are earned, spent, and converted into real-world income for Roblox creators. (Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

Roblox’s creator economy has seen remarkable growth over the past few years. In 2023 alone, developer payouts reached 741 million dollars, a 19% increase over 2022’s total of 624 million dollars.

Early in 2025, Roblox reported that creators had collectively earned 923 million dollars throughout 2024. Since 2018, total payouts to developers have surpassed 3.3 billion dollars, showing just how much opportunity the platform has created.

The distribution of these earnings is just as striking. In 2023, more than 100 individual games each generated over one million dollars in revenue, while thousands of developers successfully cashed out their earnings.

These numbers are not just milestones; they show that Roblox isn’t just a place to play. For many, it has become a serious platform for building a career or launching a business in game development.

What are teen millionaires making on Roblox?

Grow a Garden is a popular game on Roblox. (Image credit: The Garden Game)

Blue Lock: Rivals, inspired by the popular manga and anime series, was created by a 19-year-old developer and later sold to Do Big Studios for over 3 million dollars. Before that sale, the game was bringing in around 5 million dollars a month and had peaked at more than 1 million concurrent players.

As mentioned earlier, Grow a Garden, another standout Roblox title, was developed by a 16-year-old creator. It reached over 21 million concurrent players in June 2025 and was reportedly earning tens of millions in monthly revenue at its peak.

Brookhaven RP, another hugely successful title, was once Roblox’s most popular game with over 120 million monthly active users. It was eventually sold to Voldex Entertainment, and whilst the creator Wolfpaq’s age is unknown, I feel it's worth mentioning, as the game was reportedly sold for an undisclosed amount.

Looking at these numbers, it is striking how successful some of these games have become. These are figures that many established studios would struggle to achieve.

Even beyond individual sales, Roblox’s top ten creators each earned on average 36 million dollars over a twelve-month period leading into 2025, and more than 100 developers earned at least one million dollars in 2023 alone.

Skills, challenges, and the bigger picture

Success on Roblox is far from an easy money-making shortcut. (Image credit: Source: ROBLOX Corporation)

It might sound almost too good to be true, and in many ways it can be.

Roblox games often take months to build, and many only succeed after years of regular updates and community feedback. It is also worth remembering that for every creator who reaches millionaire status, there are thousands more who never gain traction.

Success on Roblox is far from an easy money-making shortcut. That said, the process of building and maintaining Roblox games teaches valuable skills.

Creators learn coding, design, and often marketing and teamwork as they collaborate with others or promote their work. These are skills that hold value well beyond the platform itself, despite growing tensions in the video game industry.

It also highlights something we see across the wider games industry. Much like how indie titles often rise to prominence while large studios struggle to resonate with players, Roblox has shown what a single creator, working with the right idea and commitment, can compete with established studios and reach a global audience.

What’s next for Roblox millionaires

More and more people are treating Roblox as a way to create and sell content. (Image credit: Source: ROBLOX Corporation)

Roblox is expected to see developer earnings surpass one billion dollars in 2025, up from 923 million in 2024. It is a huge milestone for the creator economy and shows just how far the platform has come.

It's clear that Roblox is no longer just a place to play games. More and more people are treating it as a way to create and sell content, turning their ideas into something profitable as well as enjoyable.

I even know people personally who have invested in PC hardware with the goal of building the next big Roblox hit, though, of course, success on the platform is never guaranteed.

What comes next for Roblox millionaires is closely tied to where the platform itself is heading.

Recently, Roblox CEO David Baszucki spoke about Roblox as more than a game, describing it as “a platform to help loneliness.”

His comments came alongside the notion that he believes Roblox could help adults experience virtual dating, allowing users to go on dates within virtual environments, or watch movies together in-game.

At the same time, the company has made strides to make Roblox a safer place for younger audiences, with age verification required to engage in content not suitable for younger players.