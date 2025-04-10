Is the Minecraft Chicken Jockey meme finally dead? Jimmy Fallon may have just saved us

Despite some brutal reviews from critics before launch, A Minecraft Movie has taken the world by storm, grossing over $300 million in its first three days in the theatres.



Families have flocked to see the movie, teenagers have made it a viral sensation, and the memeification of the film has no doubt fueled its success. But not everyone is thrilled—especially cinema staff who are left to deal with the chaos.



You need not worry though, nothing kills a meme faster than your Dad's favorite talkshow host getting hold of it, so thanks to Jimmy Fallon this chicken jockey ordeal may well be over after the first week of the movie.

The comments are rife with "meme's dead", "pack it up" and "how do you do fellow kids?". So thank you Jimmy, for potentially ending this madness once and for all. I can now go and watch it in piece without worrying about getting popcorn in my hair.

The rise (and maybe fall) of the Chicken Jockey

If your social media feed hasn’t been overtaken by Chicken Jockey antics, congratulations on your serenity. For everyone else, the trend has turned A Minecraft Movie into a Rocky Horror-style experience for the TikTok generation.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Mojang)

It's a simple task, wait for Jack Black aka Steve to introduce the Chicken Jockey to the ring in one pivotal scene, and the crowd goes wild. Teens are riding on eachothers shoulders, wooping and throwing popcorn in elation.



Many wait until the moment with full buckets specifically to unload them on the audience. While the trend’s spirit is undeniably joyous, it’s left many patrons and staff torn. Is it harmless fun, or is it just disruptive anti-social behaviour?



This isn't the first time a movie has been treated as a meme-worthy occasion, as I remember the Gentleminions trend had teens visiting the Minions: Rise of Gru movie dressed in suits in their droves. This was more a dapper trend than disruptive.



The Chicken Jockey meme, by contrast, has prompted some cinemas to call the police on rowdy crowds.

Move theaters worldwide are now posting warnings for #Minecraft movie showings "Anything that may disturb other guests such as loud screaming, clapping and shouting will not be tolerated" pic.twitter.com/gzDvOf3c46April 9, 2025

Others, like the Township Theatre in Washington Township, have banned minors from attending the movie without an adult.

Posted by WashingtonTownshipTheatre on

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em say Cineworld

Some cinemas are taking a no-tolerance approach to the behaviour, warning audience members they will be ejected if they join in with the chicken jockey trend. Cineworld in the UK however is taking a softer approach and embracing the trend somewhat, giving fans a specific showing of their own where they encourage customers to dress up "let your hair down" and "shouting chicken jockey as you see fit".



There are some stipulations however. "There are some rules we don’t break. So here’s the deal: build excitement? Absolutely. LOL with friends till you’re rolling in the aisles? Totally. But please don’t go full Creeper in the auditorium. Remember to leave the cinema looking like a well-built base, not like it got griefed by a bunch of Endermen. No mess please, just good clean fun."

Cineworld are in on the joke (Image credit: Cineworld Cinemas)

Translation? Party hard, but clean up after yourselves.

Director Jared Hess reacts

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jared Hess, the movie director, was asked how he feels about the chicken jockey trend and he seems to be taking it all in stride



"It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called," Hess told Entertainment Weekly. "It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it's hilarious. I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It's like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."

So, what do you think of the chicken jockey trend?

Is the Chicken Jockey trend a harmless bit of fun, or has it gone too far? Personally, I’ve waited a week to see the movie to avoid traumatizing my four-year-old with flying popcorn and overly enthusiastic teens. That said, there are definitely worse things kids could be doing.

One thing’s for sure: if Jimmy Fallon’s skit hasn’t already killed this trend, it’s only a matter of time before it fizzles out. Until then, sound off in the comments! Are you team “Let the kids have fun” or team “Get these TikTok terrors off my Minecraft lawn”?