I admittedly don't care much for football, or any competitive sport for that matter, but appealing to the nerd in me is certainly one way to (albeit briefly) capture my attention.

The 2025-26 NFL season is about to kick off, and teams are busy announcing their week-to-week schedules. It's hard to stand out in that flood, but one team took a rather unexpected route.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced their home, away, and bye weeks through Minecraft, of all things, with a surprisingly detailed YouTube video dropping what fans need to know in a blockier format.

Not what I expected, but it works

LA Chargers Minecraft Schedule Release 2025 - YouTube Watch On

To be clear, this isn't an announcement of some new Minecraft DLC or limited-time event; the LA Chargers team simply took it upon themselves to craft an entire video in Minecraft for its seasonal schedule.

You'll see the iconic uniforms from many NFL teams, including individual players and their unique numbers, but this video goes way further than I honestly expected it to, and I was already surprised by its existence at all.

Each week comes with its own little adventure, with the different NFL teams all doing their own thing (and often themed around the team's mascot or where they're based). It's shockingly elaborate, and there are a lot of fun details and moments.

Even if you're not an LA Chargers fan, it's a silly video worth a few minutes of your time. If you are an LA Chargers fan, you probably never could've guessed you'd learn about your favorite team's match-ups for this NFL season through the world's most popular video game.

Those just here for the Minecraft news and are looking for more entertainment, the live action Minecraft movie is hitting streaming services after a highly successful stint in theaters.