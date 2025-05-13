Whatever critics thought, A Minecraft Movie has been an incredible success, as if there was ever a chance it wouldn't be.

Warner Bros. gaming division hasn't been having a great time of late, and the company's latest earnings report paints a dire picture.

But Warner Bros. is obviously way more than just gaming, and on the opposite side of the ring is the goliath, A Minecraft Movie. A colossal success, the movie based on one of Microsoft's crown jewels is far and away the biggest movie of 2025 so far.

As reported by Eurogamer, Warner Bros. saw a 48% drop in gaming revenue for the latest quarter, which is easy to understand when it doesn't have a lot going on.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now officially done, the Wonder Woman game has been cancelled, as too, it's reported has an expansion and Definitive Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, a rare recent hit for the company.

Oh, and Multiversus, that went end of life, too. With nothing but a planned release of Hogwarts Legacy onto the Nintendo Switch 2 in the pipeline (that we know of), it's a scenario unlikely to improve anytime soon.

A Minecraft Movie has absolutely dominated the charts, as well as seeing success for its music, too. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures | YouTube)

But in its bread and butter, movies, things are very different. A Minecraft Movie has now grossed over $900 million at the global box office, putting it very much in a league of its own.

Its star, Jack Black, has also been rising through the UK and U.S. music charts, too, holding the record for the shortest track to chart with Steve's Lava Chicken.

There's no sign of slowing down the Minecart either. As of today, May 13, A Minecraft Movie is available on home digital release in the United States, with wider availability in markets such as the UK from May 19.