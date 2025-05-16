Minecraft is the world's most popular gaming franchise, and it inspired two NFL schedule release videos this year.

A Minecraft Movie isn't the only Minecraft-themed video to make headlines this year. Two NFL teams shared schedule release videos inspired by the world's most popular gaming franchise, though one of the videos has been removed due to controversy.

Each year, the social media departments of NFL teams compete to create the best schedule release video. May is a quieter time in the NFL calendar, so the league releases the upcoming season’s schedule and teams capitalize on the moment by creating entertaining videos.

These videos often include playful mockery of opponents, ranging from jokes about player controversies to lighthearted memes.

The LA Chargers are among the best NFL teams when it comes to schedule release videos — some would say the social media team is better than the on-field team. Previous videos from the Chargers include anime-inspired epic intros.

The Chargers shared another excellent video this year, and it's inspired by Minecraft. Another NFL team created a Minecraft-themed schedule release video for 2025 — but you won’t find it on that team’s official channels.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 Schedule Release - YouTube Watch On

The Indianapolis Colts shared a schedule release video with artwork and animations based on Minecraft. But the team has removed the video due to a joke about Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill and licensing issues with Microsoft.

As with most things on the internet, the video is not really gone and has been uploaded to several channels for archiving purposes.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek," said the Colts in a statement reported by NBC Sports.

I'll focus on the Minecraft aspect of the video, since this is Windows Central.

The video from the Chargers states at the beginning:

"Minecraft used with permission from Microsoft Corporation. Any opinions or commentary in this video are not endorsed by Microsoft Corporation or Mojang AB."

The Colts' video lacks any such disclaimer. I also think the video from the Colts does a worse job capturing the spirit of Minecraft, but that's not why it was removed.

Microsoft Surface and the NFL

A post shared by Windows Central (@windowscentral) A photo posted by on

Microsoft is a major sponsor of the NFL and the tech giant's Surface devices are used during broadcasts and on the field during games. Those 2-in-1 PCs are often the victims of abuse by frustrated players and coaches, but they have increased the exposure of the Surface brand.

In the early days of the Microsoft and NFL partnership, broadcasters, players, and coaches often referred to the PCs on the sidelines as iPads. Millions of dollars in marketing have gradually convinced more people to refer to Surface devices by their correct name.

Considering Microsoft is a major NFL sponsor, I doubt teams want to upset the tech giant by using IP without permission.