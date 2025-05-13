Smell that smell? A Minecraft Movie is now available to rent or buy in the comfort of your own home.

So go buy it. Grab a copy for your digital library via Amazon right now for $24.99.

Ok, there are some caveats. The first is that it's only a digital release, for now. The physical copy, including the UHD Blu-ray, won't be coming until June 24.

The other big one is that it's available now in the U.S., but in many other markets, such as over here in Europe, it's not coming until May 19. That's a whole six extra days my kids have to wait, after I accidentally let slip it was today, before realizing it was not.

It's also a little pricier than most digital movies, following the now tried and tested "home premiere" release for a little extra cash but without having to wait an eternity after its cinema run.

To say this movie has been a success would be underselling it by some magnitude. It's far and away the highest grossing movie of 2025 to date, and it'll take some beating, having crossed the $900 million mark.

It's spawned memes, it's had music chart success on both sides of the Atlantic, and all this despite being panned by most critics. Audience scores are much higher, and honestly, it's just a fun time.

I'm not a Minecraft player. I am however the father of a Minecraft player. I had an absolute blast watching A Minecraft Movie. Now I just have to get through the next six days of "is it out, yet?"