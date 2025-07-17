Minecraft lets you get the Lava Chicken song in-game — but it's absurdly rare

Lava Chicken was the song of the summer, at least in my household where A Minecraft Movie has been played to death and I can't escape Jack Black's ridiculously catchy jingle.



Now for the first time, you can get the insanely catchy La-la-la-lava chi-chi-chi-chicken song in Minecraft Bedrock, on a music disc. It's an insanely rare drop though, unless you are lazy like me and just play in creative.

I just grabbed the disc in creative, because the method to get this in survival could take you weeks. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Minecraft 1.21.94 Bedrock update added the Lava Chicken music disc as a drop when you defeat a baby Zombie riding a Chicken, aka the infamous Chicken Jockey.



Minecraft veterans will know how rare it is to see a Chicken Jockey in the game. They don't spawn as a single entity; only 15% of spawned Baby Zombies will have the inclination to mount another creature, and an even smaller percentage of those will mount a Chicken.



In fact, according to the Minecraft wiki each Baby Zombie has a 5% chance to check for an existing chicken in a certain radius, and the chances of that happening range from 0.25% to 0.4875%. You get the idea, some Minecraft players have never seen one in their lifetime in Survival.



If you do spot one, kill it to grab your funky Lava Chicken music disc.

The easy and lazy way to get the Lava Chicken disc

My son tends to play in Creative mode anyway, as he's not concerned about in-game achievements and just wants to build. As such, we simply grabbed the disc in the Creative inventory to check it out. It's listed as 'Hyper Potions - Lava Chicken' and you'll of course need to spawn a Jukebox to play it too.



Unfortunately, it doesn't come complete with Jack Black's vocals, but it's similar enough to the movie soundtrack version to raise a few laughs.

Other Minecraft movie items in the game

You can play as the movie characters in Minecraft with this free skin pack (Image credit: Mojang)

If, like me, you have some Minecraft movie-mad kids who want to carry on enjoying the movie in-game, Mojang has introduced several new items directly from the movie.

But rather than just adding them to the Vanilla experience like the Lava Chicken record, you'll need to download the free DLC packs from the Minecraft Marketplace:

A Minecraft Movie add-on : Adds two new bosses, Malgosha and the Great Hog, as well as new Piglins, and weapons from the movie like Garret's Buck-Chuckets.

Adds two new bosses, Malgosha and the Great Hog, as well as new Piglins, and weapons from the movie like Garret's Buck-Chuckets. A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack : Play as Jack Black's Steve or any of the other main heroes from the movie.

Play as Jack Black's Steve or any of the other main heroes from the movie. A Minecraft Movie DLC: Complete in Eleytra races, survive the night, and sneak into the woodland mansion.

The Lava Chicken record is a fun little bridge between the movie and the game, and this is certainly a more tame way to celebrate the trend than taking live chickens into theaters.