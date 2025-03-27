Hogwarts Legacy DLC reportedly canceled by WB Games

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to battle against trolls, dark wizards, and goblins set on destroying wizardkind.

Unnannounced upcoming Hogwarts Legacy DLC has been canceled, according to a report from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg.

Schreier indicates that a definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy, which would've been available as an expansion for existing players, has been canceled as part of the ongoing reorganization at WB Games.

This DLC would've included new quests for players to complete in the Wizarding World, including content that was cut from the original game, while the DLC was being co-developed by Hogwarts Legacy lead developer Avalanche Software and Suicide Squad developer Rocksteady Studios.

According to Bloomberg, this DLC was slated to launch at some point later in 2025, but was canceled partially over concerns that it wasn't going to be enough for the price that would be charged. Development is continuing on a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, though little else is known and the game is still fairly early in development overall.

WB Games faces significant challenges

This continues a recent series of games and studios being shuttered at WB Games, which recently saw the closure of three studios including Monolith Productions, as well as the cancelation of Monolith's upcoming Wonder Woman game.

When these studios were shuttered, Warner Bros. stated at the time it was focusing more on its biggest franchises, including DC, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter, with Schreier later noting that internally, Warner Bros. is primarily referring to Batman when discussing games based on DC heroes.

Rocksteady Studios is now early in development on a new Batman Arkham game, but the title is years away from completion.

Hogwarts Legacy first launched in 2023, and has gone on to become one of the most successful games of all time, selling over 34 million copies so far and regularly appearing in the Circana charts for the best-selling games in the U.S. month-to-month.