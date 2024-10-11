One of the biggest Harry Potter games in history is reportedly getting a definitive edition

What you need to know

Avalanche Software and WB Games' Hogwarts Legacy first launched in February 2023 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions following after.

Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive hit, reaching over 24 million copies sold as of January 2024.

According to Insider Gaming, a Definitive Edition of Hogwarts Legacy is currently in development, which will bring around 10-15 hours of new quests and activities.

The Definitive Edition content will also be purchasable separately as a DLC for existing players of the game.

Players will be able to return to Hogwarts for new adventures soon.

A Definitive Edition of Avalanche Software and WB Games' Hogwarts Legacy is on the way soon, per a report from Insider Gaming. The report notes that this version of the game will feature around 10-15 hours of new content, including story quests and activities, while the new content will be sold as DLC for existing players. The report states that "it's been suggested" this DLC will be $20 or $30.

The existence of some sort of new version of Hogwarts Legacy was first reported as a note in a wider Bloomberg report about the story behind Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. At the time, reporter Jason Schreier stated that some members of Rocksteady were assisting on the new version of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is a sales juggernaut

Some of the students have an eye on the sky. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Hogwarts Legacy first launched in February 2023 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions coming months later through a staggered launch, as the versions of the game being developed on older hardware required more time to polish.

The game has been a massive commercial success, easily becoming the best-selling title of its launch month and reaching over 24 million copies sold as of January 2024. More recently, Hogwarts Legacy was the sixth best-selling game of August 2024 in the U.S, and is the tenth best-selling game of the year so far.

This comes as many other titles in the WB Games portfolio have underperformed, with the aforementioned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League causing a $200 million loss for its parent company.

NetherRealm's fighting game Mortal Kombat 1, which launched back in September 2023, quickly reached 3 million copies sold, though there's been no further updates on its sales performance.

