Hogwarts Legacy 2 will tie into a TV show, but I hope it's not going too far

Hogwarts Legacy launched back in February 2023 and has sold over 30 million copies so far.

A report from Variety confirms that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is in development.

Warner Bros. is planning for some of the story elements in the sequel to Hogwarts Legacy to tie in with the upcoming Harry Potter TV series on Max.

A definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy is also reportedly in development, which will include new story content in the form of an expansion.

Players will be able to step back on the grounds of Hogwarts, but there's a twist this time.

A sequel to WB Games and Avalanche Software's 2023 hit Hogwarts Legacy is officially in development, according to a report from Variety. While there's little information known at this time, the report indicates that the sequel to Hogwarts Legacy will tie in at some level with the upcoming Harry Potter TV reboot series, which is currently slated to launch on Warner Bros' Max streaming service in 2026.

David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, tells Variety that “The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ last year.”

Hogwarts Legacy first launched across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 in February 2023, before being ported to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the following months. It was the best-selling game of 2023 in the U.S, and has sold over 30 million copies as of October 2024.

A definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly in development, with new content like a main story and additional quests. This content will reportedly be available for existing owners of the game in the form of an expansion.

Is Hogwarts Legacy's sequel being tied into a TV reboot a good idea?

Hogwarts Legacy lets players create their own student years before the events of the Harry Potter books. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Obviously, it's unclear at this stage what it means for the story of a new Hogwarts Legacy to tie into the TV reboot, but I'm not thrilled at the idea. The Harry Potter films are beloved, blockbusters of their time that helped solidify the franchise with perfect casting for the characters.

For many players I've talked to, Hogwarts Legacy was their dream game because it allowed them to put themselves in the shoes of a student and be part of that world, for the movies and books.

I have a hard time believing at this stage that a story connection between this game and the TV series is necessary, and considering the time difference in settings (the first game takes place in the 1890s) I'm skeptical any connection can possibly come across as anything but distracting.

All of this comes on top of franchise author J.K. Rowling's continued transphobic commentary, and while she's not involved with the game or other extended media, she is working closely on the vision of the TV series.

