The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is now in pre-production at CD Projekt RED.

That news comes via CD Projekt's latest investor update on Wednesday, confirming that the project has entered a new stage of development. According to the official breakdown, the team working on Cyberpunk 2077's sequel now numbers 96 team members, up significantly from the 56 employees working on the title in 2024.

Codenamed "Orion," development of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is beind led by a team at CD Projekt RED's Boston studio. This team also includes many of the leads that previously worked on the critically-acclaimed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

In the same investor update, CD Projekt confirmed that Phantom Liberty has crossed 10 million copies sold, up an additional 2 million from the previous milestone shared in November 2024. This number includes individual copies sold as well as copies bundled in Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.

Across the gaming industry, "pre-production" is usually used to refer to an extensive stage of game development that has to take place before full production. While things may vary from studio to studio, pre-production involves figuring out the game's exact scope and laying the groundwork with a smaller team before additional staff are brought in.

Looking ahead, the main bulk of CD Projekt RED's developers are currently working on The Witcher 4, which entered full production back in November 2024. CD Projekt also confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has crossed 60 million copies sold.

Elsewhere, another team at CD Projekt RED's Boston office (formerly known as The Molasses Flood) is working on a Witcher spinoff codenamed Sirius. CD Projekt RED is also working with an external studio called Fool's Theory to develop a remake of the first Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty are currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is slated to arrive on June 5, 2025, while the game is also being ported to Mac.