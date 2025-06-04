Warhorse Studios — the Czech Republic game development studio behind 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its highly popular 2025 sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — has announced that it's expanding with a brand new office this July.

The news came on Wednesday morning, with Warhorse revealing the news in a social media post. "We're growing! Warhorse Studios is opening a new office in Brno (CZ) on July 1," it wrote. "This expansion boosts our development capacity and supports both KCD2 and future DLCs — while laying the groundwork for what the future holds for us and for you."

Further information then came in a GamesIndustry.biz article about the expansion in which the Prague-based Warhorse said the Brno office will be led by Petr Kolář, the previous managing director at Ashborne Games (known for the acclaimed 2023 RTS Last Train Home). Notably, Warhorse worked with Ashborne on KCD2's recent Brushes With Death DLC that released in May.

Players can explore the massive medieval city of Kuttenberg in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's second half. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios' communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling explained that the decision to expand with a new team in Brno was made to broaden the scope of the studio's development capabilities, with the eventual goal to work on several projects at once. In the immediate future, though, the new wing of the developer will help contribute to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's next two expansions.

"The Brno office allows Warhorse to scale development capacity and eventually manage multiple projects in parallel," he said. "It's not just about faster production, it's about enabling larger and more complex games while maintaining quality, but these are all future melodies. For now, the new team will contribute to both ongoing support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and its DLCs."

The studio also highlighted the presence of significant game development talent within Brno that makes it an attractive location to expand to. Notably, Bohemia Interactive (Arma), GIANTS Software (Farming Simulator), and Hangar 13 (Mafia) have offices in the city.

"Brno has a strong game development tradition and a deep talent pool indeed," Stolz-Zwilling commented. "Our collaboration with Ashborne Games proved the value of that local expertise. The city also offers access to technical universities and experienced professionals across multiple disciplines, making it a strategic choice for long-term growth."

It's widely assumed Warhorse will probably make a third Kingdom Come RPG, though the studio hasn't confirmed that. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Kolář himself expressed enthusiasm for joining Warhorse as it works to develop future projects. ""I am incredibly proud of what our team at Ashborne has achieved and excited to bring that spirit into Warhorse Studios," he proclaimed. "After working closely together, I'm really looking forward to officially joining the team and helping shape this exciting new chapter from Brno."

As for what Warhorse Studios is doing next, we know Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting two more DLCs this year — Legacy of the Forge in the fall, and Mysteria Ecclesia in the winter.

Beyond that? Few specific details are known, but the studio did confirm to Japanese outlet GameSpark that it's planning to "develop another RPG game in parallel with the current Kingdom Come: Deliverance project." Many also believe Warhorse will make a third Kingdom Come game, though it hasn't been announced yet.

Ultimately, I'll be here for whatever the developer has in store for players next, as I greatly enjoyed both the original KCD and its 2025 follow-up Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in particular is one of my favorite RPGs of all time — I said as much in my review — and it's proven to be a massive success both critically and commercially. Thus far, it's sold over 3 million copies, and is undoubtedly one of this year's strongest Game of the Year contenders.