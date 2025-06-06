One of the more interesting releases in the last few years was Atomic Heart, which attracted an absurd amount of attention leading up to its release, thanks to the stunning visuals and world design displayed in its trailers.

While the finished game didn't quite match those levels of hype, it was still a fascinating action-adventure game with a fair amount of promise. We can't forget the infamously sexy robots, either, which led to plenty of memes and jokes surrounding the game's release.

Now, we finally have confirmation studio Mundfish is taking another shot with a larger, more ambitious sequel. Atomic Heart 2 is official, and it was just announced during Summer Game Fest 2025. What do we know already?

Atomic Heart 2 - Announcement Trailer I SGF25 - YouTube Watch On

Just like the first game, Atomic Heart 2 will be an action-adventure first-person shooter, but this time further expanding on the RPG and open-world elements. It'll also be built on Unreal Engine 5, so we can be confident it'll be visually stunning once again.

We'll be returning to the same alternate-history, retro-futuristic, dystopian world on the brink of collapse following the tragic events of Atomic Heart, but the story this time will unfold on a global scale.

The collapse of the idyllic system of advanced robots and artificial intelligence that promised a peaceful society has brought civilization to the edge of annihilation, and like before there are deeper mysteries and hidden truths to uncover.

At the helm of a cast of new and returning characters, players will be able to explore this world, which leans further into the dark tones of the first game (but with more to do, hopefully).

Gameplay is also being enhanced, with new systems that allow for more dynamic and diverse combat utilizing the broadened armory of weaponry.

The CUBE - Announcement Trailer I SGF25 - YouTube Watch On

In my Atomic Heart review, I concluded: "Atomic Heart nails the art design and core gameplay loops but loses focus due to its vast array of game mechanics and untailored open-world segments. Inconsistent writing quality and inaccessible game design will likely frustrate many players, but Atomic Heart can still manage to be an incredibly fun adventure."

I enjoyed my time with Atomic Heart, but I'm also one of the only members of the Windows Central team that really bothered to finish it. I hope the sequel fixes all the issues I had with the first game, because this universe really has a ton of potential to scratch the same itch as games like Bioshock and Metro Exodus.

Atomic Heart 2 doesn't have a release date yet, so I assume we still have a good wait in front of us before we can play it. It's pretty safe to say that Atomic Heart 2 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 when it does arrive, though, and it may launch day and date into Xbox Game Pass like the first game did.

As an aside, we also got an announcement for The Cube, an interesting MMORPG shooter set in the Atomic Heart universe. That game is equally mysterious, but you can watch the reveal trailer above.