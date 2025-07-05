Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is bringing another season of the excellent animated series — I couldn't be more excited

One of the best gaming adaptations is returning, as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is now officially on the way. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED shared the news on Friday, confirming that a second season of the acclaimed animated series was in production with Studio Trigger.



“David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio TRIGGER along for the ride makes us at CD PROJEKT RED so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before,” says Bartosz Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.



CD Projekt RED shared new key art for the series from artist Kanno Ichigo on Bluesky. Ichigo is also working on the series as lead character designer, while Kai Ikarashi is taking the reins of director on the project. Meanwhile, Masahiko Otsuka is handling the screenplay adaptation.



Like the first season, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will consist of 10 episodes. There's no release window at this time, but whenever the season arrives, it'll be available exclusively on Netflix at launch.

David's story is complete, and season 2 follows a new adventure. (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

The first season of Edgerunners is an astoundingly good series, delivering gorgeous animation and a heartbreaking story that adds depth and warmth to the setting envisioned by Cyberpunk 2020 creator Mike Pondsmith and crafted into a game by CD Projekt RED.



Seriously, if you haven't watched it yet, make the time. Just get ready for the tears.



The teams should naturally take their time on this new season in order to deliver something equally emotionally evocative, but no matter what, I'll be eagerly awaiting whatever new story they come up with. I'm also curious if it might serve as a glimpse into any of the characters we could see in the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.



Said sequel recently entered pre-production, and is primarily being worked on by a team at CD Projekt RED's Boston studio in the U.S. That team includes several veterans that worked on the first game's critically-acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, which has sold 10 million copies since it launched in 2023.



It won't be the next big game from CD Projekt RED that players get to play; that role falls to The Witcher 4, which is in full production and stars Ciri as the main protagonist. That game is also still a ways off, and is not expected to launch before Fall 2027 at the absolute earliest.



In the meantime, I'll also be looking forward to the second season of the Fallout TV series, which is set to premiere in December. That series has also already been renewed for a third season.