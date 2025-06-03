Ciri is looking better than ever in a new Unreal Engine 5 technical presentation.

CD Projekt RED's next big role-playing game is still a ways off, but the company shared a glimpse of what's in store with a technical presentation of The Witcher 4 on Tuesday.

Shared as part of the State of Unreal showcase, this tech demonstration showed how CD Projekt RED is using Unreal Engine 5 to build the next chapter of Ciri's story.

CD Projekt RED is using motion-matching for animations when Ciri mounts her horse named Kelpie. Meanwhile, the team is also taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5's Nanite Foliage feature, rendering lush forests and dense grass.

As a result, the team claims that this technical demonstration of The Witcher 4 runs at 60 FPS with ray tracing on a standard PlayStation 5 console. You can find the demo in the livestream below, starting around the 28:38 mark.

YouTube Watch On

This technical demonstration also confirms that The Witcher 4 will include Kovir, one of the Northern Kingdoms that hasn't been seen in the games until now.

While it's important to note that this demonstration isn't gameplay, it's still promising seeing how CD Projekt RED is working with this new technology. Prior Witcher games were developed using CD Projekt RED's in-house REDengine technology, an engine that was also used for Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 4 does not currently have a release date or even a release window, meaning players shouldn't expect it to launch anytime soon.

CD Projekt RED also recently confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has passed 60 million copies sold, a stunning achievement that comes as the game reaches its 10th anniversary.

The team is planning one last patch for the game later this year that will bring cross-platform mods for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 players.

The Witcher 4 is coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation platforms.