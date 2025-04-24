A Minecraft Movie has been a massive hit, there's no other way to say it.

The critics may not have enjoyed A Minecraft Movie, but normal folks, well they certainly are doing. Currently charting at 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, A Minecraft Movie has since turned its attention to music.

More specifically, the UK Top 40 charts (via IGN), where, Jack Black's rendition of "Steve's Lava Chicken" has not only charted, but has set a record in the process. It is now officially the shortest song ever to make the Top 40.

At just 34 secs long, @jackblack's Steve’s Lava Chicken from @Minecraft: The Movie debuts at No. 21 on the UK’s @officialcharts - the shortest song ever to chart.Streaming + virality are reshaping hits.What other micro-songs made a mega impact? 👇 https://t.co/q6bt8vJyPcApril 22, 2025

Steve's Lava Chicken is but one of the viral moments from A Minecraft Movie (lest we ever forget Chicken Jockey), but I'll be the first to admit, I didn't see this one coming.

It's not even the only Jack Black song in the movie, with "I Feel Alive" being a more traditional track. Steve's Lava Chicken was, after all, just a jingle for, well, Steve's Lava Chicken.

Jack Black - Steve's Lava Chicken (Official Music Video) | A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | WaterTower - YouTube Watch On

I suppose it's also another feather in the cap of choosing Jack Black to play Steve. Reports recently suggested Matt Berry was the original first choice, but couldn't do it because of scheduling conflicts.

I love Matt Berry, but I also know it would have been a very different movie if he was Steve. We certainly wouldn't have had the musical element that Jack Black can bring to the table.

So that's one record made by A Minecraft Movie, what's next? Well, it's currently the number 2 video game adaptation of all time, and there's a way to go before it can overhaul the current leader, and another Jack Black project, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Honestly, though, if you haven't seen it yet, go see it. I'm not a Minecraft fan, but I went with my kids and had an absolute blast. It's just a fun movie through and through. That's what matters most, I think.

Oh, and if you want to listen to the sounds of A Minecraft Movie, there's an official Spotify playlist for that, which you'll find linked below.