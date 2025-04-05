Dread it, run from it, A Minecraft Movie arrives all the same. This adaptation of Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios' uber-popular sandbox game, Minecraft, has been widely anticipated ever since it was announced, with a fair bit of trepidation.

The early reviews for A Minecraft Movie are in, and they're mixed at best, with criticism aimed toward...well, a lot, from the plot to the way the film looks. Even the positive reviews don't seem to indicate it'll make the list of the best video game adaptations.

That doesn't seem to matter for general audiences, though, as the film is looking to carve out a $100 million opening weekend for the box office, much to the relief of beleaguered theaters. So, with that in mind, I'm quite curious:

Will you be watching A Minecraft Movie in theaters? And if you've seen it, what do you think of it?

There's no doubt in my mind that this movie is primarily geared toward a younger audience. People of all ages play Minecraft, by no means would I suggest otherwise, but one of the many big reasons it's become the biggest game in the world is because it appeals so strongly to kids and preteens.

Minecraft sits at over 300 million copies sold as of 2023 (meaning the actual current number is certainly significantly higher), with the game available on basically every platform out there.

That number is ludicrously high, and only Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 5 is even remotely close, sitting at 210 million copies sold.

Naturally, Microsoft and Warner Bros. have rolled out a huge marketing campaign for the movie, including partnering with McDonald's for some special Happy Meals, toys, and sauces.

No one can say that lead actor Jack Black hasn't taken the film seriously, as he played over 100 hours on Xbox while filming in order to better understand his role as Steve.

A Minecraft Movie is also hitting theaters at a time when the box office is in an extreme slump. At the time I'm writing this, the only film to reach triple-digit millions across the U.S. in 2025 is Captain America: Brave New World, which is sitting at just over $197 million domestically earned.

Windows Central readers, let your voices be heard

If you haven't noticed yet, we have functional comments on this website again. Yay! We encourage you to use them, so sign up, follow writers based on the topics you're interested in that we each cover, and just take part in the community.

I want to know if you're seeing A Minecraft Movie, but I also want to know why.

Are you a hardcore Minecraft fan that wants to see it, no matter what?

Are you taking your child (or children) to see it?

Do you just want to relax and watch something funny?

What was the best part about the movie?

Would you recommend others see it?

What is your favorite video game adaptation you've seen previously?

Maybe there's something I've missed, so bring that up too!