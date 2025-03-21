I'm still not sure if 'A Minecraft Movie' will end up a success, but it's clear Mojang Studios isn't holding back.

The Minecraft movie that was nothing more than rumors for years is now a tangible, imminent global blockbuster — or at least that's the plan.

'A Minecraft Movie' is mere weeks away from release, and Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios have massively ramped up the in-game collaborations and third-party partnerships to advertise the new movie.

The latest announcement? That McDonald's is going to unleash brand-new 'A Minecraft Movie' Happy Meals in over 100 markets, complete with an expansive line-up of new toys and even the exclusive "Nether" special sauce.

When and where can I get the 'A Minecraft Movie' Happy Meals at McDonald's?

ok @aminecraftmovie meal AND happy meal spawn in ur biome 4/1 wyd? pic.twitter.com/gzMvmmLaOJMarch 20, 2025

The 'A Minecraft Movie' Happy Meals will be available at McDonald's in over 100 markets (you'll have to check your local restaurants) on Apr. 1, 2025. No, this isn't an April Fool's Day joke.

It's unclear if we're getting exclusive boxes for these Happy Meals, but it seems we will be getting 12 toys to collect. There will be six cubes modelled after in-game blocks (like diamond and pink wool) with 'A Minecraft Movie' characters and stickers inside, as well as six toys for Minecraft mobs like the Bee, Creeper, Wolf, and more.

For each Happy Meal, you'll also get one of six trading cards with an in-game code you can redeem for a character skin in Minecraft.

Truly dedicated Minecraft fans can also collect all the toys and connect them together in an exclusive digital game at HappyMeal.com, which lets players embark on their own 'A Minecraft Movie' adventure.

Finally, we know that McDonald's is debuting a new "Nether Flame" dipping sauce on the same day, which I presume is spicy, but we'll have to wait to find out for real.

Is there something for the adults, too?

Yes! We're also getting 'A Minecraft Movie' Meal, crafted for adults. The meal will include a Big Mac or McNuggets, a side, and a drink. There's also one of six new Minecraft movie toy—er, adult collectibles included in each meal!

Depending on your region, you may also be able to order an Apple Cake McFlurry and the new Nether Flame dipping sauce.

The Minecraft movie meal will be available globally on Apr. 1, just like the Happy Meal, but some regions may get it early. The United Kingdom, for example, will be able to enjoy the delicacies of McDonald's Minecraft cuisine starting Mar. 26, 2025.

More ways to celebrate the Minecraft movie

You can play Minecraft as one of the main characters from the movie. (Image credit: Mojang)

McDonald's may be stealing the thunder today, but there are plenty of other ways Mojang Studios is celebrating the Minecraft movie's impending launch in theaters worldwide.

You can buy some cursed 'A Minecraft Movie' merchandise, for example, or check out new interviews with the cast and crew behind the movie. You can even explore the Minecraft movie inside the game, with two in-game DLCs you can add to your account.

A Minecraft Movie: Add-On adds new enemies, bosses, and even weapons to Minecraft, and is free at Minecraft.net or in the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Marketplace. You can also play as any of the Minecraft movie main characters with A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack, a five-piece skin pack available for free at Minecraft.net or in the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Marketplace.

We also expect to see even more of 'A Minecraft Movie' at Minecraft Live on Mar. 22, so be sure to tune in. If you watch the event or other partnered Minecraft content on Twitch, you can also earn more in-game cosmetics inspired by the Minecraft movie. Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Live (Mar. 2025) to get started.

I'm cautiously optimistic the Minecraft movie will end up being a fun experience for families and Minecraft fans alike, and I'm excited to take my daughter to see it when the movie officially releases on Apr. 4, 2025. I suppose we'll also be eating some more McDonald's in the near future, too.