Did Mojang spoil its own movie with this Minecraft add-on?

The Minecraft movie add-on introduces all the Piglins we will see in the movie

A Minecraft Movie launches on April 4, 2025 and the stores are already full of new merchandise that looks a little cursed.



There is also now an official Minecraft Movie add-on now available in the Minecraft Marketplace, for free, allowing players to transform their own worlds into the movie's setting.



Some fans have raised concerns that Mojang might be spoiling the movie by including potentially revealing content in the add-on. While it does give us some names of some of the heroes and villains of the movie, much of it aligns with what we've already seen in the Minecraft Movie trailers.



The blurb on Marketplace "Wield the same wacky weapons as your favorite movie character. like Garrett's Buck—Chuckets!" would probably make more sense had they released this after the movie, but alas I guess Mojang are getting ahead of themselves. We do now have some character names and weapons we can expect to see in the movie, however.



Over the weekend, I decided to dive into the Minecraft Movie add-on with my son. Having experienced countless more bizarre and creative add-ons before, this one didn’t exactly blow me away.



Still, there are a few new weapons, new bosses to fight and we had plenty of fun tracking down all the new Piglins scattered throughout the world. Here's what you get in 'A Minecraft Movie' add-on and how to add it to your game.

Two new boss battles

Malgosha and the Great Hog are two new bosses to fight in the Minecraft movie add-on (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

A new piglin named Malgosha conjures explosive fireballs, sweeps back nearby enemies, and summons other piglins for support.



There's also the Great Hog, who fires a dangerous volley of fireballs from its arm cannon and punches nearby enemies.

New Piglins to encounter

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang) (Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang)

There are eight Piglins to tackle in A Minecraft Movie add-on. you'll encounter:



The Piglin General - Knocks players back with his sword and uses a devestating spin attack.

- Knocks players back with his sword and uses a devestating spin attack. Warrior Piglin - Attacks quickly and rapidly with a long sword.

- Attacks quickly and rapidly with a long sword. Hammer Piglin - Attacks with its hammer, and uses a special ground slam attack.

- Attacks with its hammer, and uses a special ground slam attack. Spear Piglin - Jabs nearby players and throws spears from a distance.

- Jabs nearby players and throws spears from a distance. Pickaxe Piglin - Wields a pickaxe that drops when defeated .

- Wields a pickaxe that drops when defeated . Chef Piglin - Attacks with a butcher's knife and drops random food items when defeated.

- Attacks with a butcher's knife and drops random food items when defeated. Drum Piglin - Buffs nearby Piglins while drumming. Attacks after buffing itself.

- Buffs nearby Piglins while drumming. Attacks after buffing itself. Torch Piglin - Sets players on fire. Drops torches when defeated.

While exploring we didn't manage to find any Piglins in the Overworld as described by the add-on, but they were all present in the Nether.



The guidebook that comes in game states that if you give Overworld Piglins Netherwart or Awkward Potion,s you can stop them from zombifying and turning into these menacing critters.

New weapons

The Staff of Dominance (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

There are a bunch of new weapons to collect and craft, including the Staff of Dominance which conjures small fireballs, or can be charged it up for a powerful explosion.



Then we have the so-called 'Garrett's Buck-Chuckets' which as you can imagine, are spinning buckets on chains.



With this weapon that works similar to a flail, you can perform a critical hit, knockback. or stun your target.

The Buck-Chuckets are a fun weapon in the new Minecraft Movie add-on (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

There's also a Potato Launcher that we couldn't figure out how to use, if only we had read the guidebook!



You launch Tater Tots or Ender Pearls from this and they need to be equipped in your off-hand for it to work.

A potato gun with some serious firepower (Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang)

Choose from a selection of Battle Axes, which can be used for swiping knockback attacks and fling your enemies into the air. There's also a spear for a powerful range attack.

I'm not sure why the axe is sticking out of my neck but my mushroom hat looks great. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The snazzy Mushroom hat is a highlight. It doesn't give you any super powers, but it is rather stylish and makes you look like a fun guy.

How to get A Minecraft Movie add-on

The add-on is totally free to download (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

You'll need to be playing the Bedrock version of Minecraft, and be connected to the internet to access the Minecraft marketplace.



From here, if the add-on isn't on your front page, simply search the store for 'A Minecraft Movie' and navigate to the add-on.



The download is completely free, and you'll then be asked if you want to apply it to your existing worlds or a new world. If you're playing on PC, you can even download the Jack Black mod for the movie version of Steve.