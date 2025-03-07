I'm no Minecraft player, far from it. I leave that to my kids. But I know I'll be going to see A Minecraft Movie with them, and at least for dad, it has Jack Black in it.

Inevitably, the first mod adding the voice of the actor behind the infamous Steve has already been created (via GamesRadar).

Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft3 hours of my life that I'll never get back went into making this https://t.co/SgYeZonket pic.twitter.com/TEw6ttdbsiMarch 3, 2025

I don't know, is three hours a long time to spend doing this sort of thing? Either way, I'm kind of impressed. And it makes me almost want to play Minecraft. I might not be a fan, but I am a Jack Black fan.

It's a fairly limited mod as it currently stands, but that's because there aren't that many lines that can be used. After all, there's only the trailers to go off for now.

When a world loads, you'll hear Jack Black exclaim "Steve" as only he can, likewise when you toss out the "Crafting Table."

A follow-up clip also shows "The Nether" and "The Overworld" in the sultry tones of the lead singer from that band Tenacious D. When it's ready to roll, it'll be published on the creator's Modrinth page.

A Minecraft Movie is going to be one of the hits of the year, of that there's no doubt. It doesn't even have to be good. Kids will love it. The merchandise is already rolling, however cursed it may be, hell, I've already got a drawer stacked with Minecraft Oreos and Doritos. Dad Life.

Whether you love it, hate it, or like me, will have to endure it regardless because of small humans, there's going to be some fun to be had. When the movie actually arrives, who knows what other mods may spawn from it.

I feel like Jason Mamoa in Minecraft is going to be a thing. Tell me I'm wrong?

The mod doesn't have a release date, but A Minecraft Movie will be showing in theaters from April 4.