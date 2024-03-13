Minecraft movie FAQ: Cast, release date, and other questions answered

The biggest game in the world is being adapted to a new medium.

A Minecraft movie is in the works, and has been for some time, with conversations reaching well over a decade ago about bringing Mojang Studios' massively popular title to the silver screen. The project has changed hands numerous times, with different directors, companies, and actors in talks across the years dating all the way back to 2014.

Things are fairly set in stone now, however, and fans can look forward to the Minecraft movie finally arriving in the not-too-distant future. Here's everything you need to know and the answers to some commonly asked questions.

What is the Minecraft movie?

Best answer: The Minecraft movie is a live-action film based on the game of the same name.

First released by Mojang Studios all the way back in 2011, Minecraft became an instant hit, revered for the creativity it allowed players to unleash in survival or free-form play. Mojang Studios was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion, and years later, Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, with over 300 million copies sold as of 2023. That's in addition to numerous spin-off titles like Minecraft Dungeons, merch, and now an upcoming movie.

The Minecraft movie has been in talks for an extremely long time, and while numerous filmmakers have come and gone after being rumored or reported to be attached to the film, things finally started happening for the Minecraft movie in the last couple of years. Now, the Minecraft movie is being produced by Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, and Vertigo Entertainment, with distribution being handled by Warner Bros.

The movie is being directed by Jared Hess, known for directing Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre.

What is the Minecraft movie's plot?

Best answer: The plot of the Minecraft movie is still unknown.

We still have no idea what the plot of the Minecraft movie will be, as it's been closely guarded, with no leaks or reports as yet. The film will be live-action, however, not animated.

Minecraft movie cast list

Best answer: Here's the full list of confirmed cast members in the Minecraft movie:

Jack Black

Jason Momoa

Danielle Brooks

Sebastian Eugene Hansen

Emma Myers

Jennifer Coolidge

Kate McKinnon

Jemaine Clement

While numerous names were rumored for some time, the first official casting came in 2022 with the news that Jason Momoa (who has taken roles like Aquaman in the DCEU and Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part One) was confirmed to be starring. At the beginning of 2024, more casting information came to light, including the fact that Jack Black (known for numerous roles like Po in the Kung Fu Panda series) would also be starring in the film.

Best answer: The Minecraft movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

The first-ever possible release date for the Minecraft movie was May 24, 2019. With little progress made as of April 2019, the film was delayed to March 4, 2022. In 2020, the movie would be delayed again as a result of the pandemic.



Now, the Minecraft movie is finally slated to launch in theaters on April 4, 2025. It's possible this date could change again, but things are far more certain than at any time before.