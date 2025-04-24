PlayStation players will soon get to experience the wonder of Forza Horizon for the first time.

Forza Horizon 5 is about to introduce a whole new audience to the franchise over on PlayStation, and they're going to be eating well.

Nobody needs to tell us how good this game is, but it looks like in the porting process, the new best console version of the game will no longer belong to Xbox.

The boffins over at Digital Foundry have put Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation through its paces and found, perhaps not totally surprisingly, the PS5 Pro is now the place to be.

Forza Horizon 5 - PlayStation 5/PS5 Pro DF Tech Review - Undiminished Excellence - YouTube Watch On

It's not some mega improvement that will suddenly make Xbox Series X owners weep, but it is still an improvement nevertheless. But even this version can't compare to the kind of performance you're able to get from PC, so we'll still cling to the overall win!

Digital Foundry has, of course, put the game through its paces on the regular PS5 as well as the Pro, and it's only really the latter that stands out:

"PS5 Pro actually offers some pretty interesting enhancements over the base console, which are most compelling in the game's performance mode. There's a huge difference in the game's foliage. Note the denser and more vibrant greenery in these shots, with bushes and grasses and ferns that just aren't present on the base machine. Plus, further into the distance, the foliage that is rendered often shows a higher-detail variant relative to the base console, with less visible pop-in."

It's not necessarily something you'd even notice at first, especially if you can't compare side-by-side. But I'm more pleased that Microsoft hasn't half-assed this port and it's going to PlayStation and being the absolute best it can be.

By all accounts, the porting process has gone extremely well. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The summed up version seems to be that in performance mode on the PS5 Pro, players are able to enjoy some quality mode level visuals while still getting the higher frame rate.

The full comparison is as detailed as you would expect from the geniuses at Digital Foundry, and I encourage you to give it a full read (or watch). Whatever your personal opinions on Xbox first-party games going to PlayStation, it's being done properly.

Obviously, the end result is to get more players spending more money, but those players are getting to experience these incredible games at their best. No less than Forza Horizon 5, especially, deserves.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on PS5 on April 28, with early access beginning on April 25 for those who buy the Premium Edition.