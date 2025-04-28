Don't pay full price for Xbox storage! The best 2TB expansion card for Series X|S is enjoying a massive discount at Amazon
Add 2TB of extra storage space for Xbox games with the WD_Black C50 expansion card, discounted during Amazon Gaming Week.
Amazon's new "Gaming Week" deal event is in full swing, and it's bringing mountains upon mountains of discounts for your favorite gaming hardware and accessories.
This expansion card, which adds 2TB of extra storage space to an Xbox Series X or Series S console, usually sells for $229.99 MSRP. However, it's down to a far more affordable $179.99 at Amazon while stocks last for the time-limited Amazon Gaming Week.
WD_Black 2 TB C50 Expansion Card for Xbox
Was: $229.99
Now: $179.99 at Amazon
"For most people, I'd recommend the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card. Its more distinct design and lower-on-average price, combined with its utterly identical performance and user experience, make that an easy recommendation." - Zachary Boddy
✅ Perfect for: Xbox Series X|S players looking to add more storage while saving money against the hefty recommended storage price.
❌ Avoid if: You're perfectly fine with the Xbox Series X|S's default storage size, or if you only plan on playing backward compatible games and storing Xbox Series X|S games, where a standard USB external drive for Xbox would be cheaper.
👉See at: Amazon.com
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Alternative deal: Seagate 2 TB Storage Expansion Card $229 at Amazon (36% off)
Why should you buy the WD_BLACK C50?
With hundreds of upcoming Xbox titles on the horizon, Xbox fans are on the hunt for ways to expand the storage space of their Xbox Series X|S and combat rising installation sizes. One of the more popular and affordable methods is the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, now even cheaper.
The C50 has a sleek, compact design with excellent build quality and a straight-to-the-point method of installation; just plug it in and go. Its loading and transfer time performance rate is on par with internal Xbox Series X|S storage, and its small size makes it easy to carry around so you can take your games to other consoles.
When my colleague, Zachary Boddy, reviewed the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card, they mentioned that the only major technical issue was that there was no 2TB option when it first launched in 2023.
Thankfully, we now have a 2TB version of the WD_BLACK C50 in addition to its usual 1TB and 512GB versions, so you can store more of the best Xbox games on your prized Xbox Series X|S.
The only usual drawback to the WD_BLACK C50 2TB Expansion Card is its steep $229.99 MSRP. However, this problem has been temporarily halted by Amazon Gaming Week, which is discounting a wealth of gaming-related accessories.
Thanks to this event, one of the best SSDs for Xbox is now being sold at a 22% discount, bringing it down to a sounder, more inexpensive price tag of $179.99 on Amazon and saving you $50 in the process. Don't miss out!
