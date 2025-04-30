Free DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition? NVIDIA is making it happen.

Select NVIDIA laptops, desktops, and GPUs are eligible for a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to launch on May 15, 2025, and it's no doubt going to cause a lot of PC gamers to look for a GPU upgrade.

Just in time, NVIDIA has announced a new promotion. When you buy an eligible RTX 5000 GPU, pre-built gaming PC, or gaming laptop, you'll get a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition.

Alongside a host of extra goodies — digital artbook and soundtrack, skin pack, and future DLC access — the Premium Edition grants early access to the game on May 13.

NVIDIA RTX GPUs eligible for the DOOM bundle at Newegg

Newegg is home to far too many eligible RTX GPUs and pre-built PCs to list here, so instead, I'll call out some of the more affordable cards from each class that get you a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition.

👉 See all NVIDIA RTX 50-series hardware at Newegg

NVIDIA RTX GPUs eligible for the DOOM bundle at Best Buy

Best Buy hasn't yet set up a landing page for NVIDIA's DOOM: The Dark Ages bundle, but judging by other retailers, nearly every RTX 50-series GPU is eligible.

I put together a list of standout RTX hardware currently available at Best Buy. If you want to be sure that you're getting the game bundle, I recommend waiting for Best Buy to update its site or shop elsewhere.

👉 See all NVIDIA RTX 50-series hardware at Best Buy

NVIDIA RTX GPUs eligible for the DOOM bundle at Amazon

Amazon has a dedicated DOOM: The Dark Ages bundle page up with listings for all eligible hardware.

That includes standalone desktop GPUs, pre-built gaming PCs, and gaming laptops.

There are too many options to list here, but I've put together a small list of standout options.

👉 See all NVIDIA RTX 50-series hardware at Amazon

NVIDIA RTX GPUs eligible for the DOOM bundle in the UK

While the above Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon listings are for US customers, those in the UK can take advantage of NVIDIA's bundle via Overclockers UK, Scan, and Ebuyer.

Each site has a dedicated landing page for RTX 50-series hardware, and there are plenty of options available.

How to redeem your copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages

Once you have your eligible RTX 50-series GPU, desktop PC, or gaming laptop set up, the redemption process is straightforward.

You must have the NVIDIA App downloaded and updated, and you must also have a Steam account.

Launch the NVIDIA App and log in. Click the Account drop-down menu. Click REDEEM. Type in the bundle code you received with your purchase. Follow through with the on-screen instructions to activate DOOM: The Dark Ages on Steam.

NVIDIA & DOOM: The Dark Ages bundle FAQ

DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of our most anticipated games of the year. (Image credit: Microsoft / id Software)

When does DOOM: The Dark Ages launch? DOOM: The Dark Ages is expected to launch on May 15, 2025. Early access on May 13 is granted to those who have the Premium Edition. This version is included in the NVIDIA RTX 50-series bundle.

Is DOOM: The Dark Ages on Game Pass? Because DOOM: The Dark Ages is an Xbox first-party title, it will be available on Game Pass at launch. The membership includes the Standard Edition of the game; the Premium Edition will cost more.

How long does this DOOM bundle run for? NVIDIA's DOOM bundle promotion is set to wrap up on May 21. You'll have until June 20 to redeem your free copy.