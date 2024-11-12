NVIDIA shares "essential companion" for anyone with an RTX-powered gaming PC

What you need to know

NVIDIA just launched a new app that helps keep your PC up to date.

The new NVIDIA app also has a unified GPU control center, a new in-game overlay for recording tools, new monitoring overlays, and game enhancing filters.

Many of the features from GeForce Experience and RTX Experience have been brought into the new NVIDIA app.

NVIDIA has a new app to help you get the best experience on your gaming PC. The aptly named "NVIDIA app" simplifies the process of keeping your PC up to date and fine-tuning game and program performance. It includes several features from the GeForce Experience and RTX Experience, but it gathers them together in a unified app that also includes a long list of new features.

"The NVIDIA App is the essential companion for PC gamers and creators. Keep your PC up to date with the latest NVIDIA drivers and technology," explains NVIDIA on its download page for the NVIDIA app. "Optimize games and applications with a new unified GPU control center, capture your favorite moments with powerful recording tools through the in-game overlay, and discover the latest NVIDIA tools and software."

With the NVIDIA app, you can enhance games using AI-powered filters, assuming you have an RTX GPU. The app also features a new overlay for gameplay recording and performance monitoring overlays.

In addition to having new features to enhance gameplay and app performance, the NVIDIA app is quicker than its predecessor. NVIDIA boasts that its new app is 50% more responsive than GeForce Experience.

The NVIDIA app has subsections that let you jump into certain parts of the app. Below are the available apps within the NVIDIA app, as outlined by the gaming company:

GeForce NOW: Stream your PC games from powerful GeForce RTX cloud servers via virtually any device, anywhere you have internet access. Ultimate members get exclusive access to a GeForce RTX 4080 gaming rig in the cloud for all the same benefits and NVIDIA technology as 40-series GPU owners, including DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Broadcast: Turn any room into a professional studio. Remove background noise from your mic, filter incoming noise from other users, enhance your webcam, and add virtual backgrounds, all powered by AI and the Tensor Cores found exclusively on GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs

NVIDIA Canvas: Turn a doodle into a realistic landscape painting in seconds using AI and the power of your GeForce RTX or NVIDIA RTX GPU

NVIDIA ICAT: Create screenshot and video image quality comparisons with ease, and export them for sharing on websites and other services

NVIDIA FrameView: Measure and chart performance, power usage, and many other statistics in extensive depth and detail with powerful tools

NVIDIA ChatRTX: Create a locally-hosted, personalized GPT Large Language Model (LLM) chatbot powered exclusively by your GeForce RTX or NVIDIA RTX PC or laptop, to search text and images, and summarize information. And because it all runs locally on your Windows RTX PC or workstation, you'll get fast and secure results

NVIDIA RTX Remix: Enhance and remaster classic games using full ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction

The NVIDIA app launched today after an extensive period of beta testing. The app will soon be optionally bundled with NVIDIA's Game Ready Driver and Studio Ready drivers.

NVIDIA app This app helps you get the most out of your NVIDIA-powered PC. It features overlays to record and enhance gameplay, tools to keep your system up to date, and ways to optimize your system for apps and games. Free at: NVIDIA