At long lost, DOOM: The Dark Ages is finally here, and both longtime and new fans of id Software's beloved FPS franchise can now dive into the high-octane prequel to DOOM 2016 and DOOM Eternal. Off the backs of positive reviews and Metacritic scores, this medieval-themed tear through Hell appears to be off to a very strong start at launch — and many more players are eager to rip and tear until it is done, themselves.

If you aren't playing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or a gaming handheld, though, you'll need a Windows PC that meets the game's required specs to do so. Of course, you could buy or build one, or make upgrades to your existing system if desired. However, for a limited time, you also have a chance to win gaming hardware in several giveaways that not only blows past the game's requirements, but also features wicked cool DOOM: The Dark Ages skins, designs, and themed RGB profiles, too.

News of the special offers came earlier this week in an NVIDIA blog post in which the graphics card manufacturer also advertised that features like DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Reflex are supported in The Dark Ages (we tested it out with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, and came away very impressed). Towards the post's tail end, NVIDIA shouted out multiple custom gaming PCs, laptops, and GPUs it worked with partners like Falcon Northwest, MAINGEAR, MSI, and others to create — all of which include hardware from or are from its newest RTX 50-series lineup of graphics cards.

Image 1 of 6 The Falcon Northwest DOOM: The Dark Ages-themed PC. (Image credit: NVIDIA) MAINGEAR's DOOM: The Dark Ages-themed PC. (Image credit: NVIDIA) MSI's special Vector 16 laptop with a DOOM: The Dark Ages skin. (Image credit: NVIDIA) The DOOM: The Dark Ages PC from ORIGIN. (Image credit: NVIDIA) Colorful's DOOM: The Dark Ages RTX 5080. (Image credit: NVIDIA) The DOOM: The Dark Ages-themed PC from Cybertek. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

In total, there are six different systems and components on offer, including four PCs, one gaming laptop, and one graphics card. I've listed links to each one's respective giveaway or promotion below, and the image gallery above provides a quick look at all of them.

While the hardware in each PC system varies a bit — they either have AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU or one of Intel's cutting edge Ultra 7 or 9-class processors, along with 16 or 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1 or 2TB of SSD storage — they all have NVIDIA's beefy enthusiast RTX 5080 GPU that released earlier this year. The DOOM-themed Colorful graphics card on offer is also a RTX 5080, so it'd be a tremendous upgrade for any gaming rig that's currently got an older generation GPU under the hood.

Most of the promotions are open for entries until the end of May, with winners set to be drawn in the first few days and weeks of June. However, a few of the giveaways will be available to enter for the first half of next month, too. Almost all entries are free and simply require doing things like providing your email address or following certain social media accounts, though you'll have to "follow regional NVIDIA GeForce social channels" for information on how to get into the running for the Colorful GPU and purchase an eligible ASUS product for a chance at the Cybertek PC.

In terms of regional availability, it's important to note that the giveaways for the Falcon Northwest, MAINGEAR, and ORIGIN PC systems are exclusive to the United States, while the Cybertek PC can only be won in France. Also, the Colorful RTX 5080 GPU is limited to Asia and the Pacific. MSI's Vector 16 laptop is the only piece of hardware with global entry.

You can get a code for the DOOM: The Dark Ages Verdant skin in the NVIDIA app right now. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

All of these limited edition DOOM: The Dark Ages rigs and components look fantastic, though my favorite of the bunch is the Cybertek one — which is a shame, because it's exclusive to France and has a barrier to entry in its requirement for an eligible ASUS hardware purchase. I'm still going to enter the US-based giveaways for the other PCs, though, as well as the global one for the MSI Vector 16 (my 2020 Razer Blade 15 is a bit dated now).

The chances of actually winning any of these is very low, but hey — why not try, right? And no matter what, you can at least claim a Verdant skin in the NVIDIA app for the Doom Slayer in DOOM: The Dark Ages by following these instructions.

DOOM: The Dark Ages itself is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2025. Though its MSRP is $69.99, you can actually get it for $63.99 at CDKeys right now. You also have the option of playing on Xbox and PC through Xbox Game Pass.