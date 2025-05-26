The 2TB Platinum P41 is down to the lowest price of the year at Newegg on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day deals are live, and I'm combing through all the major retailers to find the best deals for our readers.

SK hynix's 2TB Platinum P41 SSD, to which I have a full five stars and a Windows Central Best Award in my review, caught my eye now that it's down to $129.99 at Newegg.

It's the M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD I continue to use in my personal gaming PC. I've had no issues since installing it a couple of years ago, and despite its age, it can keep up with the latest PC builds without issue.

Gaming SSD SK hynix Platinum P41

Was: $156.99

Form: M.2 2280. NAND: 176-layer 3D TLC. Controller: SK hynix Aries. Interface: PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe. DRAM cache: 2GB LPDDR4. Durability: 1,200 TBW. Warranty: 5 years. 💰 Alternate deal: Samsung 990 EVO 2TB for $130 at Newegg

Why I can easily recommend the SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD

The Platinum P41 continues to deliver reliable and speedy storage in my personal gaming PC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The SK hynix Platinum P41 is an M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD released in 2022. Don't let the launch date scare you — it remains a top option in 2025, especially since PCIe 5.0 isn't yet nearly as common as the older standard.

I've had this drive in my personal gaming PC since launch, and after a few transplants and other hardware updates, I see no reason to make a switch.

During the testing period for my Platinum P41 review, I saw read speeds cap out at about 7,150 MB/s and write speeds hit 6,790 MB/s.

That's considerably faster than Samsung's 980 Pro (which is about the same price as the discounted P41), and it's enough speed to easily handle all modern games.

For reference, the PC in which I use the drive has a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU, so it's not like I'm pairing it with budget hardware.

Image 1 of 4 A CrystalDiskMark performance graph comparing the SK hynix Platinum P41 to other SSDs I tested around the same time. (Image credit: Windows Central)

An ATTO performance graph comparing the SK hynix Platinum P41 to other SSDs I tested around the same time. (Image credit: Windows Central) A 3DMark performance graph comparing the SK hynix Platinum P41 to other SSDs I tested around the same time. (Image credit: Windows Central) A PCMark performance graph comparing the SK hynix Platinum P41 to other SSDs I tested around the same time. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The only thing I didn't like about the Platinum P41 during the review process was a lack of included heatsink, but heat really hasn't been an issue at all in the years following.

The 2TB Platinum P41 has a beefy 1,200 TBW rating, meaning you can theoretically write 1,200TB of data to the drive before it fails. To back up your purchase, SK hynix includes a five-year warranty.