4 HOURS LEFT: Get $15 free when you buy this Xbox gift card — Hurry, the clock is ticking on this deal
You've got four hours left to get $15 off when you purchase a $100 Xbox Gift Card at Newegg. That's free money toward video games.
As part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day deal going on right now, you can grab a $100 Xbox Gift Card at Newegg that is $15 off. In other words, you pay $85 at Newegg and get $15 free on top of that when you use the FTTEU7266 promo code.
The thing is, the clock is already counting down on this deal. At the time of writing, there are only four hours left to redeem it before this discount ends.
So if you're interested in getting free money toward upcoming video game purchases, you'll need to jump on this deal fast.
"If you're already planning to buy games on your Xbox Series X, Series S, or within the Xbox App, this gift card can help you achieve that while also giving you $15 for free. Just make sure the promo code gets applied so you can get those savings." — Rebecca Spear
Promo code: FTTEU7266
Newegg customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants free money to put toward Xbox games.
❌ Avoid if: You don't plan on buying games.
See at: Newegg.com
What's better than free money for buying more Xbox games?
I'm always a big fan of free money, so when I see deals like this they always make my hand itch toward my wallet. I mean, I'm planning on spending money on games in the future, I might as well get some free dough that I know I'll end up using anyway.
Best of all, I don't need an Amazon Prime membership to gain access to this anti-Prime Day deal.
What games should I buy?
Now, if you're not sure what games to buy, I've got plenty of suggestions for you. First and foremost, if you haven't checked out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 yet, I highly suggest you do.
This game blew me away with its hauntingly beautiful art style, fascinating premise, and challenging turn-based combat. The story starts by explaining that people get erased from existence each year when they reach a certain age, and a group of people set off on a mission to try and change this fate.
You'll come across various enemies and unique locations while working to take down the Paintress and her minions.
Next up on my list is DOOM: The Dark Ages. Our own Samuel Tolbert gave this game a perfect score in his review, citing the game's good mix of puzzles and action-packed combat.
To be perfectly honest, the soundtrack isn't quite as solid as with past DOOM games, but it's still decent enough for you to bash some demonic heads to.
Next up on my list of recommendations is Avowed. When my colleague Zachary Boddy wrote their Avowed review, they gave it four out of five stars and highlighted and praised the game's ability to make you want to explore every inch.
You start off by creating your own character and soon have relative freedom to engage in combat with a variety of different weapons. The plot takes you to different locations and requires you to make some tough decisions, which adds to the game's replayability.
I also recommend...
"It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the Xbox Series X|S Controller delivers a fantastic ergonomic form factor, excellent tactile button responses, and slickly improves upon an already stellar design." — Miles Dompier
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a controller for their player 2, or who wants a fun new color they don't already have.
❌Avoid if: You don't need another controller.
👉See at: Walmart
🤔Alternate deal: Amazon ($47.49, Carbon Black)
What are the dates for Prime Day 2025?
This year, the Summer Prime Day 2025 event runs from July 8 through July 11.
Prime Day has never lasted this long before, and so many people are referring to it as Prime Week. After all, four weekdays is an awful long time for an event with the word "day" in it to last.
When does Prime Day usually happen?
For the last few years, Amazon Day, also known as Prime Day, has been happening twice a year. First in July and then again in October.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
