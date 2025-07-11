4 HOURS LEFT: Get $15 free when you buy this Xbox gift card — Hurry, the clock is ticking on this deal

Newegg currently has a deal where you can get $15 off a $100 Xbox Gift Card when you use a special promo code.

As part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day deal going on right now, you can grab a $100 Xbox Gift Card at Newegg that is $15 off. In other words, you pay $85 at Newegg and get $15 free on top of that when you use the FTTEU7266 promo code.

The thing is, the clock is already counting down on this deal. At the time of writing, there are only four hours left to redeem it before this discount ends.

So if you're interested in getting free money toward upcoming video game purchases, you'll need to jump on this deal fast.

What's better than free money for buying more Xbox games?

I was able to clone my gaming handheld SSD quite easily with this device. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm always a big fan of free money, so when I see deals like this they always make my hand itch toward my wallet. I mean, I'm planning on spending money on games in the future, I might as well get some free dough that I know I'll end up using anyway.

Best of all, I don't need an Amazon Prime membership to gain access to this anti-Prime Day deal.

What games should I buy?

Expedition 33 drew me in almost immediately and kept me fascinated right until the very end. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now, if you're not sure what games to buy, I've got plenty of suggestions for you. First and foremost, if you haven't checked out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 yet, I highly suggest you do.

This game blew me away with its hauntingly beautiful art style, fascinating premise, and challenging turn-based combat. The story starts by explaining that people get erased from existence each year when they reach a certain age, and a group of people set off on a mission to try and change this fate.

You'll come across various enemies and unique locations while working to take down the Paintress and her minions.

Jump into the slayer's armored boots and take down the hordes of Hell. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Next up on my list is DOOM: The Dark Ages. Our own Samuel Tolbert gave this game a perfect score in his review, citing the game's good mix of puzzles and action-packed combat.

To be perfectly honest, the soundtrack isn't quite as solid as with past DOOM games, but it's still decent enough for you to bash some demonic heads to.

Avowed is a fun, action-RPG that allows you to explore a fantasy world. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Next up on my list of recommendations is Avowed. When my colleague Zachary Boddy wrote their Avowed review, they gave it four out of five stars and highlighted and praised the game's ability to make you want to explore every inch.

You start off by creating your own character and soon have relative freedom to engage in combat with a variety of different weapons. The plot takes you to different locations and requires you to make some tough decisions, which adds to the game's replayability.

I also recommend...

What are the dates for Prime Day 2025? This year, the Summer Prime Day 2025 event runs from July 8 through July 11. Prime Day has never lasted this long before, and so many people are referring to it as Prime Week. After all, four weekdays is an awful long time for an event with the word "day" in it to last.