Skip Amazon this Prime Day for Xbox gift cards — this retailer is giving $6 free with $60 purchase

If you’re hunting for Xbox deals this Prime Day, Amazon doesn't have the best offer. Newegg quietly dropped one of the most useful Xbox deals you can get right now in its own competing 'Fantastech' sale (their pun, not mine!).



You can grab a $60 Xbox gift card for just $54 at Newegg when you use code FTTEU7265 at checkout.

That’s an easy $6 off straight away, no strings, and if you're planning to spend on the Xbox or Microsoft Store anyway, it's basically free money. Whether you're eyeing a new game, a Game Pass sub, or even accessories and hardware on the Microsoft Store, this deal just squeezes your budget a bit further.

FREE CASH (KIND OF) Save $6 Xbox $60 Gift Card: was $60 now $54 at Newegg You can use Xbox credit to 'treat yo'self' to a new controller or any number of the amazing games on sale right now through the dashboard. To get this deal, add the gift card to checkout and use code FTTEU7265, to deduct $6 off.



✅Perfect for: Saving more money directly through Xbox and Microsoft.



❌Don't buy if: You want to buy games and accessories from other stores.



👉See at: Newegg .

How to redeem my Xbox gift card

The code is delivered instantly via email, so there’s no waiting around for a physical card to arrive. Whether you’re treating yourself or planning to gift it, redeeming is simple.



To add the credit to your Microsoft Account, simply head over to https://redeem.microsoft.com/, sign in (it’s the same account you use for Xbox Live), and enter the code. Your balance updates instantly, ready to spend on whatever catches your eye.



When checking out on the Microsoft or Xbox Store, don’t forget to select your gift card balance as the payment option to make the most of those sweet savings!

What can I spend my $60 gift card on?

The Microsoft store sells a bunch of branded accessories from SteelSeries, Corsair and more. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

To get even more value from your card, check out what the Xbox store already has on sale and double up on the savings. For example, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition is currently on sale for $34.99, so 50% off. If you're morbidly curious about Ubisoft's 'AAAA' Skull and Bones, you can grab that for only $13.99.



Alternatively, if a new controller is what you are after, there are a bunch of the Cipher range currently on sale for 20% off.



It's worth remembering that while this is an 'Xbox' gift card, it's actually just Microsoft Store credit, meaning you can use it across Xbox and the broader Microsoft ecosystem.

That includes digital games, Game Pass Ultimate, controllers, console wraps, Xbox accessories from brands like Razer and SteelSeries, and even Microsoft Surface devices and Office 365 subscriptions.



Gift cards like this are stackable, too. If you’ve got a big purchase in mind (or just want to extend your Game Pass at a discount), you can buy multiple and save more.

It’s a simple, flexible way to trim down your next spend. If nothing else, it's a deal you can purchase and hold onto if there's nothing you want yet, but know you'll spend the store in the future.

Gift card deals are pretty rare nowadays. Last time Newegg did this deal, it required a $100 spend for $10 free, which is much more of an outlay.



This is one of the few Prime Day Xbox deals that actually saves you money on anything you were already going to buy, whether that’s games, hardware, or services. And the deal isn't even at Amazon.



Newegg tends to only run this kind of gift card deal for a day or two, so if you're even considering a digital Xbox or Microsoft purchase in the near future, grab one (or two) of these before they're gone.