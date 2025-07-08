No console needed — this discounted bundle comes with an Xbox Controller, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Game Pass Ultimate

Pairing an Xbox controller and a Fire TV Stick 4K is an affordable and simple way to play Xbox games.

In 2025, playing the best Xbox games doesn't require an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Heck, it doesn't even require an Xbox console. Through Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can enjoy your favorite titles streamed to your phone, a smart TV, or other devices.

But what if your TV doesn't come with Xbox Cloud Gaming support? That’s where the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes in. A Prime Day bundle includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, a Fire TV Stick 4K, and a month of Game Pass Ultimate for $77.99 (discounted from $134.97).

You can choose between a range of controllers as part of a bundle through Amazon, including the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Several bundles are available, letting you get the Xbox Wireless Controller in different colors and designs. There are also bundles with the more powerful Fire TV 4K Max. I've linked the most affordable above, but you can browse the entire page of Xbox / Fire Stick bundles to see all your options.

The Pulse Cipher Special Edition controller is my favorite in terms of design, but I expect the bundle with the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller will turn more heads. That controller has trigger locks, configurable joystick tension, and excellent battery life. It also has a lovely panda-like color scheme.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly cost. Depending on the title, you can enjoy those games on consoles, a PC, or through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Subscribers can also play online with friends when using a console. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes EA Play as well.

These bundles provide a more affordable entry point to Xbox gaming. They're also a nice way to expand your Xbox gaming onto a second screen. Taking a Fire TV Stick 4K on vacation and playing games in a hotel or rented property is also less of a hassle than carrying an entire Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S around.

I'm not going to pretend that streaming games provides the same experience as playing games natively on an Xbox Series X|S. Some titles, such as Mortal Kombat, will feel frustrating due to latency. But many games are well-suited for cloud gaming.

You don't have to limit yourself to classic games or turn-based titles either. Forza Horizon 5 is more than playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Is Xbox Game Pass worth it?

Xbox Game Pass went through some changes last year. Most notably, the service increased in price. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now $19.99 per month, meaning you'll spend almost $240 per year.

With inflation and price hikes affecting everything from living expenses to luxuries, it's reasonable to ask if $240 is a worthwhile expenditure.

If you're passionate about gaming and like trying out new titles, Xbox Game Pass is absolutely worth its price. Game prices are going up. $80 Xbox games are a reality. In some cases that increase is outpacing the price increase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You only have to play a few $80 games throughout the year to add up to $240 of value. Obviously, there are games that cost much less than $80 as well, so you'd need to play more of those titles to get your money's worth.

Between the new games on day one, the large game library, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and access to games across a range of devices, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is still a value proposition in 2025.

As always, I advise people to spend within their budget and measure the value of each deal against their own usage. In terms of value for dollar, Xbox Game Pass is a great deal, especially when you can get a month of it for free as part of a bundle.