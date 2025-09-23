RTX price crash — Walmart undercuts MSRP on a wide range of NVIDIA's latest GPUs

Why overpay when you can underpay for a new RTX 5000 GPU during GeForce Week?

GeForce Week GPU deals
Deals on RTX 5000 cards are never to be sniffed at. (Image credit: MSI | PNY | Future)
NVIDIA's RTX 5000 GPUs based on the Blackwell architecture began launching in January 2025, but they arrived with severe stock shortages and rampant scalping.

It has taken nearly a full year for the GPU market to calm down, but I'm happy to report that you can now find a range of RTX cards at or below NVIDIA's MSRP.

The recent price drops are mainly thanks to Walmart's GeForce Week sales event, which sees gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and components significantly discounted.

For example, the PNY RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM is now down to $379, which is $50 below MSRP. PNY's RTX 5080 is also enjoying a massive discount, coming in at $929 or $70 below MSRP.

There are more options to check out, and I've also added an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D deal for those going for a CPU and GPU upgrade at the same time.

Best NVIDIA GPU deals: Quick links

Best NVIDIA GPU deals at or below MSRP

PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Epic-X (16GB)
RTX 5060 Ti (16GB)
Save 37% ($219.50)
PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Epic-X (16GB): was $598.50 now $379 at Walmart

NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM — the one you want for future-proofing — has a $429 MSRP. That's been bested by $50 with this PNY Epic-X dual-fan card.

💰 $50 below the $429 NVIDIA MSRP

👉 See at: Walmart.com

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC
RTX 5070
Save 9% ($49.01)
PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC: was $549 now $499.99 at Walmart

NVIDIA's RTX 5070 comes with 12GB of VRAM, a nice compromise between 8GB and 16GB. The $549 MSRP has been bested by $50 with this overclocked PNY model with three fans.

💰 $49 below the $549 NVIDIA MSRP

👉 See at: Walmart.com

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus
RTX 5070
Save 12% ($70.99)
MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus: was $599.99 now $529 at Walmart

MSI's Ventus brand is a reliable version of the RTX 5070, and you can pick it up for $20 less than MSRP right now.

💰 $20 below the $549 NVIDIA MSRP

👉 See at: Walmart.com

MSI Shadow RTX 5070 3X OC
RTX 5070
Save 14% ($89.01)
MSI Shadow RTX 5070 3X OC: was $639 now $549.99 at Walmart

This MSI Shadow 3X OC RTX 5070 offers plenty of cooling in a sleek black chassis. It matches the $549 MSRP set by NVIDIA; not the best deal in this list, but definitely worth considering.

💰 Matches the $549 NVIDIA MSRP

👉 See at: Walmart.com

PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC
RTX 5080
Save 15% ($170)
PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC: was $1,099 now $929 at Walmart

The mighty RTX 5080 is the GPU that most enthusiasts want for a stellar gaming experience, and up until now, it's been hard to find at MSRP, never mind $70 below the $999 price set by NVIDIA.

💰 $70 below $999 NVIDIA MSRP

👉 See at: Walmart.com

PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC
RTX 5090
Save 29% ($800.99)
PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC: was $2,799.99 now $1,999 at Walmart

The RTX 5090 is the most powerful GPU in the world right now, and it's not been easy to find at a price anywhere near MSRP. That changes now with this PNY OC version available for $800 less than the usual price.

💰 Matches the $1,999 NVIDIA MSRP

👉 See at: Walmart.com

Bonus CPU deal: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU in the world. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy right now, and it's currently 10% off at Walmart and Amazon.

While it might be a tad overkill for the lower-end NVIDIA RTX GPUs, it'll make a perfect pairing for the RTX 5070 (or Ti), RTX 5080, or RTX 5090.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best gaming CPU
Save 10% ($49.01)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $429.99 at Walmart

"AMD continues the theme with its second generation of 3D V-Cache to deliver unparalleled gaming performance and middling productivity. Thankfully, most gamers do not care about the benchmark-breaking number crunching as long as they get their framerate boosts, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D delivers that sweet extra FPS."

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

👉 See at: Walmart.com or Amazon.com

What is Walmart's GeForce Week?

Walmart and NVIDIA have teamed up to deliver a wide range of discounts on all types of hardware, including gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and PC components.

If it's from NVIDIA, there's a good chance that it's on sale this week at Walmart.

Be sure to have a look at my top picks for GeForce Week gaming laptop deals, which I've rounded up in a separate collection.

When does Walmart's GeForce Week begin?

Walmart's GeForce Week is already underway, having kicked off on September 22, 2025.

When does Walmart's GeForce Week end?

Walmart's GeForce Week is expected to conclude on September 28, 2025 at midnight. Don't forget to clear out your cart before the sales expire!

