NVIDIA's RTX 5000 GPUs based on the Blackwell architecture began launching in January 2025, but they arrived with severe stock shortages and rampant scalping.
It has taken nearly a full year for the GPU market to calm down, but I'm happy to report that you can now find a range of RTX cards at or below NVIDIA's MSRP.
The recent price drops are mainly thanks to Walmart's GeForce Week sales event, which sees gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and components significantly discounted.
For example, the PNY RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM is now down to $379, which is $50 below MSRP. PNY's RTX 5080 is also enjoying a massive discount, coming in at $929 or $70 below MSRP.
There are more options to check out, and I've also added an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D deal for those going for a CPU and GPU upgrade at the same time.
Best NVIDIA GPU deals: Quick links
- Up to $1,500 off gaming hardware at Walmart's GeForce Week
- PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Epic-X:
Was $598.50Now $379 at Walmart
- PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC:
Was $549Now $499.99 at Walmart
- MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 2X OC:
Was $599.99Now $529 at Walmart
- MSI Shadow RTX 5070 3X OC:
Was $639Now $549.99 at Walmart
- PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC:
Was $1,099Now $929 at Walmart
- PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC:
Was $2,799.99Now $1,999 at Walmart
Best NVIDIA GPU deals at or below MSRP
NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM — the one you want for future-proofing — has a $429 MSRP. That's been bested by $50 with this PNY Epic-X dual-fan card.
💰 $50 below the $429 NVIDIA MSRP
👉 See at: Walmart.com
NVIDIA's RTX 5070 comes with 12GB of VRAM, a nice compromise between 8GB and 16GB. The $549 MSRP has been bested by $50 with this overclocked PNY model with three fans.
💰 $49 below the $549 NVIDIA MSRP
👉 See at: Walmart.com
MSI's Ventus brand is a reliable version of the RTX 5070, and you can pick it up for $20 less than MSRP right now.
💰 $20 below the $549 NVIDIA MSRP
👉 See at: Walmart.com
This MSI Shadow 3X OC RTX 5070 offers plenty of cooling in a sleek black chassis. It matches the $549 MSRP set by NVIDIA; not the best deal in this list, but definitely worth considering.
💰 Matches the $549 NVIDIA MSRP
👉 See at: Walmart.com
The mighty RTX 5080 is the GPU that most enthusiasts want for a stellar gaming experience, and up until now, it's been hard to find at MSRP, never mind $70 below the $999 price set by NVIDIA.
💰 $70 below $999 NVIDIA MSRP
👉 See at: Walmart.com
The RTX 5090 is the most powerful GPU in the world right now, and it's not been easy to find at a price anywhere near MSRP. That changes now with this PNY OC version available for $800 less than the usual price.
💰 Matches the $1,999 NVIDIA MSRP
👉 See at: Walmart.com
Bonus CPU deal: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy right now, and it's currently 10% off at Walmart and Amazon.
While it might be a tad overkill for the lower-end NVIDIA RTX GPUs, it'll make a perfect pairing for the RTX 5070 (or Ti), RTX 5080, or RTX 5090.
"AMD continues the theme with its second generation of 3D V-Cache to deliver unparalleled gaming performance and middling productivity. Thankfully, most gamers do not care about the benchmark-breaking number crunching as long as they get their framerate boosts, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D delivers that sweet extra FPS."
👉 See at: Walmart.com or Amazon.com
What is Walmart's GeForce Week?
Walmart and NVIDIA have teamed up to deliver a wide range of discounts on all types of hardware, including gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and PC components.
If it's from NVIDIA, there's a good chance that it's on sale this week at Walmart.
Be sure to have a look at my top picks for GeForce Week gaming laptop deals, which I've rounded up in a separate collection.
When does Walmart's GeForce Week begin?
Walmart's GeForce Week is already underway, having kicked off on September 22, 2025.
When does Walmart's GeForce Week end?
Walmart's GeForce Week is expected to conclude on September 28, 2025 at midnight. Don't forget to clear out your cart before the sales expire!
