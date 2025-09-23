Deals on RTX 5000 cards are never to be sniffed at.

NVIDIA's RTX 5000 GPUs based on the Blackwell architecture began launching in January 2025, but they arrived with severe stock shortages and rampant scalping.

It has taken nearly a full year for the GPU market to calm down, but I'm happy to report that you can now find a range of RTX cards at or below NVIDIA's MSRP.

The recent price drops are mainly thanks to Walmart's GeForce Week sales event, which sees gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and components significantly discounted.

For example, the PNY RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM is now down to $379, which is $50 below MSRP. PNY's RTX 5080 is also enjoying a massive discount, coming in at $929 or $70 below MSRP.

There are more options to check out, and I've also added an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D deal for those going for a CPU and GPU upgrade at the same time.

Best NVIDIA GPU deals at or below MSRP

RTX 5080 Save 15% ($170) PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC: was $1,099 now $929 at Walmart The mighty RTX 5080 is the GPU that most enthusiasts want for a stellar gaming experience, and up until now, it's been hard to find at MSRP, never mind $70 below the $999 price set by NVIDIA. 💰 $70 below $999 NVIDIA MSRP 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

RTX 5090 Save 29% ($800.99) PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC: was $2,799.99 now $1,999 at Walmart The RTX 5090 is the most powerful GPU in the world right now, and it's not been easy to find at a price anywhere near MSRP. That changes now with this PNY OC version available for $800 less than the usual price. 💰 Matches the $1,999 NVIDIA MSRP 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

Bonus CPU deal: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU in the world. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy right now, and it's currently 10% off at Walmart and Amazon.

While it might be a tad overkill for the lower-end NVIDIA RTX GPUs, it'll make a perfect pairing for the RTX 5070 (or Ti), RTX 5080, or RTX 5090.

What is Walmart's GeForce Week? Walmart and NVIDIA have teamed up to deliver a wide range of discounts on all types of hardware, including gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and PC components. If it's from NVIDIA, there's a good chance that it's on sale this week at Walmart. Be sure to have a look at my top picks for GeForce Week gaming laptop deals, which I've rounded up in a separate collection.

When does Walmart's GeForce Week begin? Walmart's GeForce Week is already underway, having kicked off on September 22, 2025.

When does Walmart's GeForce Week end? Walmart's GeForce Week is expected to conclude on September 28, 2025 at midnight. Don't forget to clear out your cart before the sales expire!

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!